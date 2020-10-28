Singapore Confirms 7 New Covid-19 Cases On 28 Oct

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has made early confirmation of 7 new Covid-19 cases today (28 Oct). The national tally is now at 57,987.

Of the 7, there are:

7 imported cases

0 living in workers’ dorm

0 community cases

All 7 imported ones are serving Stay-Home Notices (SHNs) after arriving at Singapore. MOH will release more details tonight.

1 case in the community yesterday

Looking back at yesterday’s updates, MOH made early confirmation of 7 new Covid-19 cases as of 12pm, including 1 in the community.

She is Case 58148, a Short Term Visit Pass holder who arrived from Vietnam and is currently unlinked.

She was allowed to enter as she’s a caregiver to her sibling who is currently under medical treatment in Singapore.

Upon touching down on 10 Oct, she tested negative. However, she tested positive in a second test when she started showing acute respiratory symptoms on 23 Oct.

6 imported cases, no infection in dorms

In slightly better news, there were no infections reported living in workers’ dormitories yesterday (27 Oct).

But there were 6 imported ones, including 4 who are employed in Singapore. Here’s the breakdown according to MOH:

2 Work Pass holders from Japan and France

2 Work Permit holders from Indonesia

1 Dependant’s Pass holder from the United Kingdom

1 Short-Term Visit Pass holder who is here to visit her child, a Singapore Permanent Resident

All of them are currently serving SHNs as mandated by the law.

Active testing & filtering out virus at borders

Singapore is opening up essential travels to other countries, therefore it’s inevitable that there are more imported cases every day.

Despite this, authorities are actively testing and filtering out the virus at borders. Hopefully, risk of local transmission remains extremely low.

We have hope that Phase 3 will arrive swiftly as planned.

Featured image adapted from Unsplash.