7 New Covid-19 Cases On 27 Oct

Rapid testing will be piloted among migrant workers, and this comes after the announcement that some large events will have rapid testing too.

1,000 migrant workers will take part in the pilot.

For today, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Tuesday (27 Oct) that there are 7 new Covid-19 cases, including 1 which is locally-transmitted.

There are also 6 imported cases.

1 Covid-19 case in the community on 27 Oct

According to MOH, the sole locally-transmitted case today comes from the community.

There were no community cases yesterday (26 Oct).

6 imported cases

MOH said the other 6 cases are all imported, and that they were placed on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) upon arrival in Singapore.

Yesterday’s imported cases included a student’s pass holder who arrived from France, and a Dependant’s Pass holder who arrived from the United Arab Emirates.

Both were tested during their SHN.

More details about the cases will be given later at night.

