14 New Covid-19 Cases On 7 Jun

The Ministry of Health (MOH) preliminarily confirmed as of 12pm on Monday (7 Jun) that there are 14 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore

5 community cases are among them, all of them linked.

Meanwhile, there are 9 imported cases.

No cases are in workers’ dorms today.

14 new Covid-19 cases on 7 Jun, 5 in the community

MOH said that of the 14 new cases on Monday, 5 of them are in the community

All of them are linked to previous cases and were already on quarantine when found.

The 9 imported cases were already on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) upon arrival in Singapore.

5 of them are returning Singaporeans or Singapore PRs.

No unlinked cases again on 7 Jun

5 Jun was the first day in weeks when there were no unlinked Covid-19 cases.

Today, the same happened again. It’s a promising sign for sure as we reach the final week before the end of Phase 2 Heightened Alert.

Regardless, much more has to happen before we can reach a new normal.

Things won’t get back to normal so soon although there’s increased testing, contact tracing and vaccinating.

We must always remember that cases can flare up again quickly like they did last time.

Featured image by MS News.