Singapore Confirms 11 New Covid-19 Cases On 20 Jun

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has made early confirmation of 11 new Covid-19 cases today (20 Jun). This brings the national tally to 62,414.

Among them are:

9 community cases

2 imported

5 cases in the community are unlinked.

Meanwhile, all imported cases had been placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival and were tested during their stay. 1 of them is a returning Singaporean.

As investigations are ongoing, MOH said they would release further details tonight.

14 community cases yesterday with 4 unlinked

Yesterday (9 Jun), Singapore reported 21 new Covid-19 cases, comprising 14 community cases and 7 imported.

Among the highlights of these local infections are:

5 new cases linked to Bukit Merah View market cluster, making it the largest active cluster in Singapore with 70 cases

1 linked to the Tektronix cluster

3 linked to the cluster involving a 47-year-old Indonesian domestic worker who tested positive on 16 Jun

1 linked to the cluster involving a 32-year-old Indonesian domestic worker who tested positive on 16 Jun

Here’s the breakdown for the 4 unlinked cases:

Case 64326: A 46-year-old Singaporean who is a homemaker. She tested positive on 18 Jun. She is also fully vaccinated, having received her first dose of the vaccine on 3 Apr and the second dose on 1 May.

A 46-year-old Singaporean who is a homemaker. She tested positive on 18 Jun. She is also fully vaccinated, having received her first dose of the vaccine on 3 Apr and the second dose on 1 May. Case 64330: An 86-year-old Singaporean retiree. She is asymptomatic and was detected during the community surveillance testing for visitors to 115 and 116 Bukit Merah View. She tested positive on 18 Jun.

An 86-year-old Singaporean retiree. She is asymptomatic and was detected during the community surveillance testing for visitors to 115 and 116 Bukit Merah View. She tested positive on 18 Jun. Case 64333 : A 44-year-old Indonesian domestic worker. She was detected during the same community surveillance testing for visitors to 115 and 116 Bukit Merah View. She tested positive on 18 Jun.

: A 44-year-old Indonesian domestic worker. She was detected during the same community surveillance testing for visitors to 115 and 116 Bukit Merah View. She tested positive on 18 Jun. Case 64336: A 31-year-old Vietnamese pastry maker who works at Bakery Point (920 Tiong Bahru Road). She is asymptomatic and was detected during the community surveillance testing for visitors to 86 Redhill Close. Her results returned positive on 19 Jun.

7 imported cases include 3 returning citizens

As for the 7 imported cases, they are 3 Singaporeans and 4 PRs who returned from:

India

Thailand

United Arab Emirates

Stay safe in P3HA

Singapore officially enters a new phase of reopening tomorrow. Covid-19 cases are still present in our community, and the situation requires us to remain vigilant.

Dine-ins are possible again but do note that authorities and health experts consider F&B settings as high-risk places.

Be sure to remove your mask only when eating and drinking and promptly wear it back promptly once you’re done.

Take care, and stay safe, everyone.

Featured image by MS News.