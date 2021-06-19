Singapore Confirms 21 New Covid-19 Cases On 19 Jun

The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 21 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore today (19 Jun).

14 within the local community include 4 which are currently unlinked. The other 10 comprise 7 who were already on quarantine and 3 detected through surveillance.

There are also 7 imported cases among individuals serving their Stay-Home Notices (SHNs).

Today’s tally brings our total case count so far to 62,403.

Calibrated reopening from 21 Jun

While we’re still in Phase 3 Heightened Alert (P3HA), the authorities are taking more cautious steps in gradually resuming certain activities.

The most apparent change is the update to the dine-in rule, with effect from 21 Jun.

Though it’s still on track to happen, it will now be limited to a maximum of 2 pax instead of the original 5.

This comes after the consistent emergence of community cases as well as the growth of the Bukit Merah View Market cluster. As a result of this too, MOH will be conducting regular Covid-19 tests on all workers who interact with clients or patrons in mask-free settings.

They include F&B staff, who’ll have to be swabbed every 14 days beginning in mid-July.

Should the situation improve, MOH expects the original 5-pax dine-in cap to be possible by mid-July.

Do note that social gatherings that don’t involve dine-ins, such as in homes, can still proceed with up to 5 people in a group.

Hope case numbers will fall

The change in P3HA plans may dampen some of our moods and expectations, but we must understand that they’re necessary.

Until more individuals get vaccinated, we mustn’t take infection risks lightly.

Hopefully, as more of us get our jabs, the authorities will find more confidence in resuming more activities again.

But till then, we should continue to adhere to safety measures to protect our health and that of our loved ones.

