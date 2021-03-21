Singapore Confirms 12 New Covid-19 Cases On 21 Mar 2021

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has made early confirmation of 12 new Covid-19 cases today (21 Mar). This brings the national tally to 60,196.

All 12 are imported.

They had been placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore, and were tested during their stay.

This also marks the 9th consecutive day of no local infections in Singapore.

MOH will release more details tonight.

17 imported cases yesterday

In yesterday’s update, Singapore confirmed 17 new Covid-19 cases on 20 Mar, comprising all imported ones as well.

Of these, there were:

1 Singaporean who came back from India

1 Long-Term Visit Pass holder from Myanmar

3 Work Pass holders from India and Romania

10 Work Permit holders from Malaysia, India, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and the Philippines — 2 are domestic workers

2 Short-Term Visit Pass holders from Indonesia 1 of them is currently receiving medical care in Singapore and flew back for a follow-up treatment The other is her caregiver



They had all already been placed on SHN upon arrival in Singapore and were tested during their stay.

Continue to be socially responsible in a Covid-19 era

As Singapore has gone over a week without local cases, residents are able to go about their daily lives knowing the pandemic is under control here.

However, this doesn’t mean that it’s time to be complacent.

Most of us aren’t vaccinated yet, and until then, we should continue to be socially responsible. Do remember to practise good hygiene and safe distancing when you’re out.

And more importantly, seek medical attention promptly when you have respiratory symptoms like sore throat, fever, and cough.

Featured image by MS News.