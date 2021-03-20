Singapore Confirms 17 New Covid-19 Cases On 20 Mar

The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 17 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore today (20 Mar).

All are imported among individuals serving their Stay-Home Notices (SHNs).

For the 8th consecutive day, Singapore has no cases in the community or dormitories.

Today’s tally brings our total so far to 60,184.

Close to a million people have received vaccines

With the nationwide vaccination rollout picking up pace, MOH shares that a significant portion of the population have already been vaccinated.

As of 15 Mar, 792,423 individuals have received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Now that the exercise is expanding to reach even more people, the number will likely rise quicker soon.

Eventually, they will hopefully include the rest of the nation, once the more vulnerable groups have received their doses.

Hope imported Covid-19 cases in Singapore will fall too

While our constantly low number of local cases is a point of relief, the number of imported cases continue to rise and fall.

This trend may understandably continue with the easing of travel restrictions, but we hope that measures like vaccinations will help manage that.

Over time, we’d ideally want imported Covid-19 cases in Singapore to fall too, in line with our local cases.

Stay safe & adhere to safety rules

As the situation worldwide continues to develop, we look forward to greater change allowing us to regain some semblance of normalcy.

In the meantime, let’s continue adhering to safe practices like mask-wearing, temperature taking and safety check-ins.

Most importantly, remember to consult a doctor immediately when feeling unwell, to prevent further risks of infection. Take care, everybody.

