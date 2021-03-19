Singapore Confirms 15 New Covid-19 Cases On 19 Mar

The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 15 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore today (19 Mar).

All are imported among individuals serving their Stay-Home Notices (SHNs).

For the 7th consecutive day, Singapore has no new cases in the community or workers’ dormitories.

Today’s total brings our tally so far to 60,167.

Vaccination underway for migrant workers, educators & seniors

With a steady supply of Covid-19 vaccines, Singapore is ramping up inoculation efforts, extending the jab to more recipients islandwide.

Among the sectors of society now receiving their vaccines are:

staff in the education sector

migrant workers

the elderly

Source

Eligible individuals in the above groups should receive their notification letters in due time, so that they can arrange for an appointment at their earliest convenience.

Hopefully, once Singapore has vaccinated the more vulnerable groups, the vaccine will gradually become available to everyone else.

Possible air travel bubble with Taiwan

Talks of leisure travel resuming have been vague thus far, but things might change soon enough, at least for commutes to and from Taiwan.

The latest news is that they’re discussing a possible air travel bubble with Singapore, which will allow travellers with negative Covid-19 tests to skip the mandatory SHN.

This will greatly ease travel arrangements, perhaps beckoning the eventual return of overseas travels.

Hope Covid-19 situation will improve worldwide

While Singapore’s progress in the pandemic has been rather stagnant lately, we should count ourselves lucky that the situation here has improved by leaps and bounds.

We’re able to go out and meet our friends, enjoy good food, and receive the Covid-19 vaccine.

Let’s hope more countries worldwide will experience similarly positive change too, so we can all get better together.

After all, we’re sure everyone misses the pre-pandemic normalcy quite badly.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image by MS News.