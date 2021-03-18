Taiwan & Singapore In Talks To Set Up Air Travel Bubble

According to reports, Taiwan is in discussions in with Singapore in setting up an air travel bubble.

This follows Singapore allowing travellers from Taiwan to skip a Stay-Home Notice order if they test negative for Covid-19.

Currently, Taiwan has 1 travel bubble set up with Palau, an island in the Pacific which has 0 Covid-19 cases so far.

A favourite destination for many Singaporeans, the news will be highly welcome if one does get set up.

Taiwan in discussions with 5 countries on travel bubble

On Wednesday (10 Mar), Taiwan’s Transportation Minister Lin Chia-lung said that it was in discussions on travel bubbles with 5 countries.

They include:

Japan

Singapore

South Korea

Vietnam

Palau

At present, only the Palau travel bubble is finalised.

The travel bubble between the 2 countries is set to begin on 1 Apr, with two flights a week and no quarantine for travellers, Taiwan News reports.

On Thursday (18 Mar), Health Minister Chen Shih-chung said that out of the remaining 4 countries, Singapore is “most active” in seeking travel arrangements with Taiwan.

Singapore has allowed travellers from Taiwan to enter since 18 Dec last year, via an Air Travel Pass.

While Taiwan hasn’t done the same for Singapore travellers yet, there’s hope that an air travel bubble will make it a reality.

Singapore discussing travel bubbles with countries

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) has not officially commented on discussions with Taiwan.

However, what we do know is that talks with countries such as Australia are in the works.

A travel bubble was set to begin with Hong Kong, but was delayed amid a spike in cases there.

Possible return to land of BBT

We know Taiwan as the land of bubble tea and XXL chicken.

It is also one of the first places to successfully beat Covid-19, with things resuming relative normalcy quicker than most other countries thanks to their measures.

Now that Singapore is also in a better spot, more talks with countries are set to continue in bringing air travel economy back.

Featured image adapted from Taiwan News.