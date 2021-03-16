Moderna Vaccine Offered At 4 New Centres Starting 17 Mar

With vaccination procedures rolling out since the start of the year, Singapore hopes to have every eligible resident vaccinated by the third quarter of the year.

As of 15 Mar, the Ministry of Health (MOH) announced that a total of 792,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccination have been administered.

Currently, only the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is widely available in our little red dot.

However, with the earlier than expected arrival of the Moderna (mRNA-1273) vaccination on 17 Feb, residents will be able to opt for the Moderna vaccine at 4 new centres.

7 new vaccination centres to open from 17 Mar

MOH released news on Tuesday (16 Mar) that 7 new vaccination centres will commence operations from 17 Mar.

The new vaccination centres will be at:

Radin Mas Community Club*

Arena @ Our Tampines Hub

Hong Kah North Community Club*

Marsiling Community Club*

Sengkang Community Club

Punggol 21 Community Club*

Nanyang Community Club

* Moderna vaccination will be available at these centres.

Moderna vaccine suitability

According to the Singapore government, the Moderna vaccine is not suitable for the following groups:

People under the age of 18

Pregnant women

Severely immunocompromised persons

For more information, click here.

Vaccination centres will only stock and administer one type of vaccine. This makes it more important that one goes to the same vaccination centre for both doses.

How to appeal for earlier vaccination

The Singapore government hopes to offer vaccination to a larger demographic starting Apr.

However, individuals under the stipulated regulations will be considered for earlier vaccination:

Those who need to complete or undertake their educational or vocational programs where remote learning is not possible

Those based overseas for work where remote working is not possible

Those who need to travel overseas to visit or care for a critically ill immediate family member

Those who need necessary medical treatment that cannot be reasonably received in Singapore

Click here if for the application form.

Vaccine injury financial assistance program now available

In the 17 Mar press release, the MOH also introduced the Vaccine injury financial assistance program (VIFAP) to Singaporean citizens, permanent residents (PR) and long-term pass holders.

In the rare event of an individual suffering serious side effects from the Covid-19 vaccination shot, he or she will be able to apply for financial assistance from the government.

The VIFAP will be available starting 17 Mar.

Strive to get vaccinated for normalcy

With a total of 40 operational centres to open by mid-Apr, we have no doubt that everyone will get vaccinated in time to come.

Here’s hoping that our Covid-19 cases will stay low, and for life to return to normalcy soon.

