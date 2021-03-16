MOH Relaxes Covid-19 Vaccine Guidelines For Those With Mild Allergies & Certain Cancer Patients

To date, over 600,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in Singapore.

Source

On Saturday (13 Mar), the Ministry of Health (MOH) updated vaccine guidelines such that those who suffer from multiple non-severe allergies could also receive the vaccine.

Some active cancer patients have also been ruled safe to take the jab.

Those with mild allergies can get vaccine

As more data emerges, MOH has revised their Covid-19 vaccine recommendations.

This is specifically with regard to the mRNA-based Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines currently approved here.

Source

According to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), new evidence showed that the determinant factor whether someone can be vaccinated lies in the severity of allergies, rather than number of allergies.

MOH says if individuals do not have life-threatening signs or symptoms suggesting anaphylaxis, they can be vaccinated.

Anaphylaxis is a severe allergic reaction to drugs, vaccines or insect stings where individuals will have 2 or more of the following symptoms:

Hives or swelling of face/eyelid/lip/throat

Difficulty breathing

Dizziness

A history of Epi-Pen prescription is also an indication of anaphylaxis risk and the vaccine should not be taken.

Family members of those with allergies, who have no personal history of anaphylaxis, can still get inoculated.

Active cancer patients can get vaccinated

Besides that, active cancer patients can also receive the vaccine.

However, within the last 3 months they cannot have underwent chemotherapy, radiotherapy or immunotherapy. They also cannot plan to undergo them in the next 2 months.

Those in remission and on active cancer hormonal therapy can also be vaccinated, reported CNA.

Recovered patients can get single dose

MOH has also updated that breastfeeding women can get the vaccine but should consider suspending breastfeeding for 5-7 days after getting inoculated as a precaution.

With the updated guidelines, individuals who have recovered from Covid-19 and have not completed their vaccination can also receive a single dose.

According to CNA, this recommendation comes as evidence suggests a single vaccine dose helps boost Covid-19 immunity in recovered persons.

Awaiting approval of Sinovac vaccine

MOH reminds that anyone who suspects they are severely immunocompromised and unsuitable for mRNA vaccines should consult their doctor.

Source

The ministry also adds that those who are unsuitable for current vaccines may have to wait for future alternatives.

Singapore is currently awaiting the approval of the Sinovac Biotech vaccine, which is not mRNA based.

Instead, the vaccine uses virus particles to stimulate our bodies immune response, much like the flu vaccine.

More can get Covid-19 vaccine with updated guidelines

The vaccine is paving the path towards normalcy not only in Singapore, but the world.

We’re glad more groups of people are recommended to get vaccinated.

So if you are eligible, it’s worth a shot to get the jab to give you, and those around you, an extra layer of defence in our fight against Covid-19.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.