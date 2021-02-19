Covid-19 Vaccine To Be Available To Elderly Soon & Rest Of Singapore In Apr

As the Covid-19 vaccine rollout picks up pace, Singaporeans and long-term residents who have not had theirs yet wait in anticipation for their turns.

Today (19 Feb), Health Minister Gan Kim Yong finally announced details for the upcoming rounds.

According to The Straits Times (ST), they’ll likely be some time in end Mar and early Apr.

Vaccine rollout to start with seniors first

In a press conference today (19 Feb), Mr Gan Kim Yong revealed that vaccinations will begin for the rest of Singapore’s eligible population soon.

The exercise will start on 22 Feb for seniors aged 70 and above, following the trial run in Ang Mo Kio and Tanjong Pagar, reports ST.

60 – 69 year-olds will be up next, likely receiving their jabs some time in end Mar.

Finally, everyone else in the population will probably be getting our turns in early Apr.

Aim for 1 mil people to receive Covid-19 vaccine by Apr

Having vaccinated roughly 250,000 people so far, 110,000 of whom already had their second doses, the taskforce is hoping to vaccinate another 1 million by end Mar or Apr, ST quotes taskforce co-chair Mr Lawrence Wong.

Of course, this will depend on the vaccine supply, which they’ll monitor closely.

The authorities are working hard to ensure that the vaccines reach us.

Look out for invitation letters

Since the decision for the vaccination lies with the individual, potential recipients should look out for invitation letters when the time comes.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) states that all eligible seniors aged 70 and above should receive their letters by the first week of Mar.

Thereafter, they can register online or seek help from staff at any Community Centre or Club (CC) starting today (19 Feb).

60 – 69 year-olds may look forward to their letters around mid-Mar, while the rest of us may still have to wait for an estimated date.

Hope vaccination will help in our fight against Covid-19

Though there hasn’t been solid proof of the vaccine’s effectiveness, it will provide us with extra defence in our fight against Covid-19.

With more of us getting vaccinated, perhaps there’ll be greater confidence and comfort.

Let’s hope that it’ll prove a success in due time, and Singapore reports much lower case counts soon.

