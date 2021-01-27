Seniors In Ang Mo Kio & Tanjong Pagar First In Age Group To Get Covid-19 Vaccine

As part of our nationwide inoculation efforts, the Ministry of Health (MOH) announced on Friday (22 Jan) that seniors will be next in line to receive the Covid-19 vaccine.

Starting today (27 Jan), seniors will start receiving their jabs, with residents in Ang Mo Kio and Tanjong Pagar being the first for their age group.

Vaccinations will extend to all seniors from mid-February.

More senior residents in Ang Mo Kio & Tanjong Pagar

Earlier today (27 Jan), Prime Minister (PM) Lee Hsien Loong announced on Facebook that we’ve begun vaccinating seniors aged 70 and above.

The exercise began at Ang Mo Kio and Tanjong Pagar as a larger proportion of Singapore’s elderly reside there.

Present at the vaccination centre at Ang Mo Kio Polyclinic this morning (27 Jan), PM Lee expressed his appreciation for the relatively large turnout.

Source

Meanwhile at Tanjong Pagar Community Centre (CC), many seniors were also present to receive their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Source

Minister Chan Chu Sing, who was there this morning (27 Jan), was happy that many seniors were looking forward to receiving their first jab.

Source

Other seniors islandwide will be up next, when the vaccine rollout extends to other areas from mid-Feb.

Up to 2,000 vaccinations daily by appointment only

As Mr Chan had previously stated, each vaccination centre can administer up to 2,000 jabs daily.

Seniors will need to book a slot before heading down. They can do so either online, or seek help from volunteers at the respective CCs.

Source

According to The Straits Times (ST), between 5,000 to 10,000 seniors in the 2 pilot estates will receive invitation letters for appointment booking.

More seniors to get the Covid-19 vaccine soon

As we try to protect the most vulnerable against a global virus, we should continue with existing safety practices.

After all, safety begins with the individual, and we all have a part to play in Singapore’s collective well-being.

Meanwhile, keep your ah ma and ah gong up to date with vaccination news, so they’ll know when their turn comes, if they fulfill the criteria.

The rest of our turns will come too, eventually.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.