11 Covid-19 Cases On 16 Mar

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed as of 12pm on Tuesday (16 Mar) that there are 11 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore.

All of them are imported.

There are no locally-transmitted cases today, including in workers’ dormitories and the community.

11 Covid-19 cases on 16 Mar, all imported

MOH said that today’s Covid-19 cases are all imported.

They were either subject to Stay-Home Notice (SHN) or were isolated upon arrival in Singapore, and were tested during their stay.

Take MCs seriously

On Monday (15 Mar), MOH said that 5 people were charged for Covid-19 offences.

4 of them had left their homes while on mandatory stay-home orders due to their MCs for acute respiratory infection.

Meanwhile, the last case got a body massage at Jalan Sultan after taking a Covid-19 test at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases.

He tested positive for Covid-19 the next day.

Going out while on MC potentially endangers others and puts them at risk of contracting Covid-19.

We should all do our part and isolate ourselves if we have any symptoms. See a doctor if you’re feeling unwell and avoid meeting up with others.

MOH will announce more details about today’s cases at night.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image by MS News.