12 Covid-19 Cases On 15 Mar

Amidst these relatively calm times during the pandemic, we should still be aware of the existence of Covid-19 here, and we can’t let down our guard.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Monday (15 Mar) that there are 12 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore.

Of these, all 12 are imported. There are no local transmissions reported today.

12 Covid-19 cases on 15 Mar, all imported

MOH said that all 12 new cases detected are imported.

They were already placed on SHN upon arrival in Singapore and were tested during their stay.

MOH will release more details about today’s cases at night.

No new local transmissions on 14 Mar

Sunday (14 Mar) saw no new local transmissions, but there were 17 new imported cases.

They had arrived from the following countries:

France

India

Nepal

Bangladesh

India

Myanmar

Philippines

One of the Work Permit holders is a migrant domestic worker.

All of them were already placed on SHN upon arrival in Singapore and were tested during their stay.

According to MOH, 15 of them were asymptomatic while 2 were symptomatic.

Featured image by MS News.