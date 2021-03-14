17 Covid-19 Cases On 14 Mar

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said as of 12pm on Sunday (14 Mar), there are 17 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore.

All of the cases are imported. There are no local transmissions today.

All 17 cases are imported, MOH said.

They had been on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) and were tested during their stay.

More details about today’s cases will be released at night.

Singapore records 30th Covid-19 death

On Saturday (13 Mar), MOH announced that a 61 year-old male Singaporean passed away due to Covid-19 complications.

He returned to Singapore after working in the UAE on 30 Jan, and tested positive for Covid-19 the day he arrived.

Unfortunately, he passed away on 12 Mar, after a past history of hypertension, hyperlipidaemia, and gout.

The National Centre for Infectious Diseases is extending assistance to his family at this time.

We hope the man rests in peace and extend our sincere condolences to his family.

