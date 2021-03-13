Singapore Confirms 8 New Covid-19 Cases On 13 Mar

The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 8 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore today (13 Mar).

All are imported among individuals serving their Stay-Home Notices (SHNs).

There are no cases in the community. Today’s tally brings our total so far to 60,088.

Vaccinations begin for education sector

As part of the gradual vaccine rollout, the Government has recently started offering vaccinations to staff in the education sector.

This comes shortly after the exercise began for elderly candidates islandwide.

The Ministry of Education (MOE) announced that from 10 Mar, over 150,000 workers in the education sector will be receiving their vaccination offers.

Source

Being key personnel on our frontlines too, this is a positive step towards boosting education workers’ defences against the virus.

No news has surfaced regarding vaccine jabs for the rest of the country yet, but we should keep a lookout.

Hope the global situation will improve

Even as Singapore takes active steps towards enhancing our safety, we should remember that not all places in the world have the same privilege.

But we hope that everyone will have access to the help they need soon, so we can make a global recovery.

Here’s to hoping that the international pandemic situation will improve, and we’ll experience a greater semblance of normalcy again.

