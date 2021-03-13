Singapore’s 30th Covid-19 Death Returned From The UAE On 30 Jan, Had Past History Of Illnesses

Singapore has been having a good record in terms of Covid-19 fatalities.

Though we’ve already reported 60,088 cases so far, the number of deaths in proportion to cases has been very small.

Unfortunately, we’ve added 1 more death to our toll, bringing that number to 30.

The latest fatality is a 61-year-old Singaporean man who was working in the Middle East.

Man passed away on 12 Mar

In a media release on Saturday (13 Mar), the Ministry of Health (MOH) said the unfortunate man passed away the day before.

His official cause of death is due to complications due to Covid-19 infection.

This breaks our stretch of more than 3 months without a death from the disease.

The last person to pass away from the disease in Singapore did so on 27 Nov last year. The 68-year-old Singaporean man was No. 29.

Latest case developed cough before departing UAE

The latest case had gone to work in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

While MOH didn’t say how long he had spent there, they said he returned to Singapore on 30 Jan.

However, just before he departed the UAE, he developed a cough.

He also suffered from shortness of breath on the same day.

Tested positive upon arrival in Singapore

As with most Singaporeans who return home, he was given a Covid-19 test upon arrival.

His result was positive, and he was deemed as Case 59858.

As he had just came back from abroad, he was deemed to be an imported case.

He was listed in MOH’s daily case report on 1 Feb.

Singaporean had past history of illnesses

Unfortunately, the deceased Singaporean had a past history of various illnesses.

They included hypertension, hyperlipidaemia and gout.

According to MOH’s report on 5 Feb, 1 Covid-19 patient was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

That patient could possibly be him, as that patient remained in the ICU until today’s report.

That means the deceased had possibly spent more than a month in the ICU.

He was hospitalised at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID).

The facility will be extending assistance to his family, MOH said.

Any death is one too many

Any death is one too many, and we can only imagine the grief of his family members.

We hope they got the chance to see him before his untimely passing.

MS News extends our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.

