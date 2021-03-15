5 Charged For Alleged Covid-19 Breaches, MOH Urges Social Responsibility

In the trying times of a pandemic, the inability to adhere to medical advice not only endangers oneself, but puts others at risk of infection.

5 people in Singapore face charges of alleged Covid-19 breaches, potentially exposing others in the community to the risk of infection.

If convicted, they face up to a $10,000 fine and 6 months’ jail term.

4 ventured out despite having MCs in alleged Covid-19 breaches

The Ministry Of Health (MOH) announced on Monday (15 Mar) that 5 people have been charged with alleged Covid-19 offences.

3 of them are Singaporeans, while 2 are Permanent Residents (PR).

According to MOH, 4 of them had Medical Certificates (MCs) lasting 3-5 days. They were all for symptoms of acute respiratory tract infections — suspected Covid-19 symptoms.

Source

It was then mandatory by law that they stay home for the duration of their MCs.

However, they all ventured out to public places while their MCs were still valid, potentially passing on the infection to others in the community.

One of them, a 37-year-old female Singaporean, received three 5-day MCs from July to Aug 2020, but continued working as a private-hire car driver, ferrying passengers.

Image for illustrative purposes

1 went for massage while awaiting Covid-19 test results

The remaining individual, a 57-year-old male Singapore Permanent Resident, returned to Singapore from a business trip to India, Paris and Dubai.

He felt unwell upon returning and underwent a Covid-19 test at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID) on 24 Mar 2020.

Instead of heading home to self-isolate while waiting for the results, he allegedly went to Textile Centre at Jalan Sultan for a one-and-a-half-hour body massage.

Source

His Covid-19 test result came back positive the next day.

Reminder to follow medical advice

As the pandemic has yet to blow over, we should exercise social responsibility by not endangering others around us.

Instead, we ought to visit a doctor if we’re feeling unwell, and isolate ourselves if we’re put on MCs or get a Covid-19 test.

By following these guidelines, we can help to beat the pandemic.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps. Image is for illustrative purposes only.