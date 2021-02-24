Singapore Discussing Vaccine Certification With Interested Countries To Resume Overseas Travels

For many Singaporeans, one of the major struggles Covid-19 has brought is the risks and inconveniences of overseas travel.

But an end to that may be in sight. With our national inoculation efforts well underway, talks of mutually recognised vaccine certification with interested countries are ongoing, said PM Lee in a recent global conference.

The Johor-Singapore Causeway

Source

If these talks were to lead to follow-up actions, leisure travels may be able to resume, on certain conditions, of course.

Certification a necessary step to resume global travel

In a global conference titled “Recovery Plan for the World” on Wednesday (24 Feb), PM Lee confirmed that vaccine certification talks are ongoing between keen parties.

Source

In the ‘live’ YouTube broadcast, he urges global cooperation to ensure that all countries, including developing ones, can secure vaccines for their population.

At the 46s mark, PM Lee reveals that Singapore is discussing mutual recognition of vaccine certification with interested countries.

He explains that this is another necessary step towards resuming global travel.

Talks of vaccine certification ongoing with Malaysia

Good news is that the countries include neighbouring Malaysia, where many Singaporeans travel to for short trips or long vacations.

The Johor-Singapore Causeway

Source

In a press video by The New Straits Times (NST) on Sunday (21 Feb), Malaysian Transport Minister Dr Wee Ka Siong also brought up discussions of “universal certification”.

He announced that talks are ongoing with Singapore’s Transport Minister Ong Ye Kung.

If the talks bear fruit, individuals with vaccine certification likely won’t have to serve quarantine when travelling.

According to Lianhe Zaobao, Singapore is also discussing universal vaccine certification with other neighbours in the region.

Overseas leisure travels hopefully in sight

As countries boost our defences thanks to the vaccines, the hope for leisure travels to resume seems to grow stronger.

To know that the authorities are doing their best to facilitate that is thus encouraging.

While our overseas travelling hiatus may finally see an end in sight, our vigilance should continue, as long as the pandemic isn’t truly over.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from YouTube and Wikipedia.