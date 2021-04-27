Singapore Confirms 12 New Covid-19 Cases On 27 Apr

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has made early confirmation of 12 new Covid-19 cases today (27 Apr). This brings the national tally to 61,063.

Among them are:

1 community case

0 in the dorms

11 imported cases

All imported infections had been placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore and were tested during their stay.

MOH will release more details tonight.

45 Covid-19 cases yesterday

Yesterday, Singapore confirmed 45 new Covid-19 cases as of 12pm, comprising 1 in the community, 1 dorm resident, and 43 imported cases.

The single case in the community yesterday is currently unlinked.

She’s a 19-year-old Singaporean who had been in the United Kingdom from 11 Sep-1 Dec 2020. She developed acute respiratory infection (ARI) symptoms in September but she was not tested for Covid-19.

When she returned to Singapore on 1 Dec, her Covid-19 test on 11 Dec returned negative.

She was detected as a positive case when she took a Covid-19 pre-departure test on 23 Apr in preparation for her trip back to the UK.

1 dorm case from Westlite Woodlands Dormitory

The single dorm resident identified yesterday is a 35-year-old Bangladesh national, a Work Permit holder. He’s currently living at Westlite Woodlands Dormitory.

He works as a construction worker with Jenta Decoration Contractor.

After his dorm mate was confirmed with Covid-19 on 19 Apr, he was placed under quarantine on 22 Apr.

Even though he’s asymptomatic, he tested positive for Covid-19 the next day.

43 imported cases included 8 Singaporeans & 5 PRs

Here’s a summary of the 43 imported cases, according to MOH:

8 Singaporeans and 5 Permanent Residents (PRs) from India and Indonesia

6 Work Pass holders from Bangladesh, Nepal, Pakistan, the Philippines, and Sri Lanka

8 Work Permit holders from India and Malaysia

4 Dependant’s Pass holders from India and Nepal

3 Student’s Pass holders from India

1 Short-Term Visit Pass holder from Bangladesh who’s receiving medical care here

8 Special Pass holders are sea crew who arrived from Indonesia on a vessel

They had all already been placed on SHN or isolated upon arrival in Singapore and were tested during their stay.

