Singapore Confirms 4 New Covid-19 Cases On 27 Nov

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed 4 new Covid-19 cases on Friday (27 Nov), bringing our national tally to 58,199.

Of the 4 cases, there are:

0 community cases

4 imported cases

0 cases living in workers’ dorm

All 4 imported cases tested positive for the Covid-19 while they were serving their Stay-Home Notices (SHN).

1 community case after 15-day streak

Yesterday, MOH reported our nation’s first community cases in more than 2 weeks, a 32-year-old Singaporean whose infection is unlinked to existing patients.

He reportedly visited the Seoul Garden restaurant in Tampines Mall on 21 Nov, 2 days before experiencing symptoms like a fever and sore throat.

All 12 of his family members who were at the restaurant are now under quarantine.

The Seoul Garden outlet has since closed “until further notice” and was seen undergoing disinfection.

3 other locations were also added to the list of public places visited by a Covid-19 patient during his or her infectious period

Wisteria Mall – 14 Nov, 7.15-7.50pm

Northpoint City Jinjja Chicken – 15 Nov, 5.10-5.50pm

Mr Prata on Tampines Street 44 – 23 Nov, 12.10-12.45pm

The other 4 new cases reported yesterday include:

2 Dependant’s Pass holders from Pakistan

1 Work Permit holder from Malaysia

1 Work Permit holder from Nepal

Confident that existing Covid-19 measures will curb spread of virus

The emergence of a community case after 15 days may cause some Singaporean to panic.

Hopefully, the Covid-19 measures put in place by the government will prove successful in curbing the spread of the virus and preventing large clusters from forming.

As for the rest of us, this underscores the importance of adhering to such measures, even when there are little to no new cases in our community.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Unsplash.