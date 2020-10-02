10 Covid-19 Cases On 2 Oct

The Ministry of Health (MOH) reports an additional 10 Covid-19 cases on Friday (2 Oct).

Of these, 1 is from the community while another 5 cases are from imports. This leaves 4 cases among migrant workers in dormitories.

Imported cases make up the majority of cases today.

Covid-19 cases in the community on 2 Oct

Today sees 1 community case, a Work Pass holder.

Yesterday, there was also 1 community case, who is linked to previous cases.

5 imported cases

There are also 5 imported cases, who were issued Stay-Home Notices (SHN) upon arrival in Singapore.

Although imported cases are high, there are also steps taken to ensure they don’t spread the virus in the population through SHN.

2 cases removed from case count for false-positive

Cases 57,918 and 57,919 were removed from the case count by MOH after they determined that their cases were false positives.

Subsequent tests for them returned negative, said MOH.

This is perhaps good news, although it may also mean that 1 test isn’t sufficient to rule whether a case tests positive or not.

Only subsequent tests can prove this, it seems.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image by MS News.