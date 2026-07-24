Woman in M’sia finds large cracks in S$630K home, developer claims ‘nothing can be done’

Large cracks appear in Malaysia home, resident at a loss

A woman recently took to social media to express her concern over the large cracks that had appeared in her home in Malaysia.

In a post on Threads on Tuesday (21 July), the woman said she tried to raise the issue to the developer and the local authorities.

However, as she did not receive any support, she decided to seek advice online.

Property sits beside a slope

The original poster (OP) was disappointed as the house, which cost her more than RM2 million (S$630,000), was “basically splitting into two”.

The OP posted photos showing large cracks in the perimeter walls.

There were also noticeable fissures in the posts of the home itself, among others.

One photo also showed that there is a slope beside her property, right beyond one of the perimeter walls.

Developer claims warranty period has ended

The OP said she has reached out to the developer, but they allegedly claimed that the warranty period has ended.

As such, they can no longer do anything about the issue.

The homeowner then tried to lodge a complaint to the local authorities, but got nothing out of it.

“We are basically paying for a home that is not even safe, and all parties don’t want to be responsible,” she wrote.

Desperate to find a solution, she sought advice from experts and homeowners with similar experiences on what can be done.

Experts leave advice for homeowner

Many netizens offered advice to the OP in the comments.

A commenter claiming to be a geotechnical engineer said the cracks could be due to soil movement or erosion in the slope beside the house.

They advised the OP to engage a professional to conduct a slope stability analysis and slope inspection.

A structural engineer also agreed that the cracks are likely due to the slope, adding that the entire home might collapse if the soil movement is too large.

They suggested that a temporary solution would be for the developer to add a berm, or a liner mound of soil.

After doing so, the OP should decide on the most effective strengthening method with a geotechnical engineer.

Meanwhile, on the legal side of the issue, one user clarified that the two-year warranty period only applies to common defects.

They added that the OP can hold the developer liable for latent or structural defects for up to 15 years.

The home owner was advised to hire a structural engineer to create a report before sending the developer a letter of demand (LOD).

She should then engage a lawyer who regularly works with homebuyers if the developer refuses to take accountability.

Also read: Homestay owner in M’sia shocked to find 20 guests checked in to flat with maximum capacity of 7

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Featured image adapted from @themalaysianhijabi on Threads.