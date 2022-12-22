S’porean Tourist Warns Of Massive Crowds At Genting Highlands Theme Parks, Take Note Before Visiting

Tourist Warns Of Massive Crowds At Genting Highlands Theme Parks

Even though Genting Highlands’ theme parks have gone through a renaissance ever since a major acquisition, it seems that there’s a lot left to be desired.

A Singaporean tourist has warned of massive crowds at the theme parks, even calling them “super human jams”.

In a TikTok video posted on 14 Dec, the tourist shows the long queues and massive crowds swarming the premises.

One comment suggested that each queue for any ride in the theme park was at least two hours long.

Massive crowds outside Genting Highlands theme park attraction

In the 15-second clip, the Singaporean tourist describes the scenes at Genting Highlands theme parks while he was there.

Before going into detail, he starts the video by warning those who have plans to visit the chilly destination anytime soon.

The video then cuts to a shot of massive crowds, all walking gingerly along one of the many attractions at the theme park.

A caption then reads, “If you are planning to go Genting, please think twice. Now people mountain people sea.”

The tourist continues to say that he noticed long queues at all the rides.

He also theorised that this might be the product of the school holidays that coincides with Dec.

The video then pans to the massive crowds once again before ending.

Visitors-to-be share their dissapointment

As a popular destination, many netizens and visitors-to-be shared their disappointment in the comments section.

One netizen commented, “Die lah”, to which the OP replied that everything that anyone could do there would require a queue.

As this netizen suggests, the massive crowds seem to be a recurring theme. Despite this, the story seems to remain the same throughout the years.

For those planning to purchase tickets, this netizen suggests otherwise and predicts that visitors will regret buying them.

While the idea of getting stuck in a crowd during your holidays is annoying, some may choose to suck it up.

After all, lining up your holidays within the family is an impossibly hard task these days.

We hope those who really do visit the theme parks will have a good time there nonetheless. Take care and enjoy your holidays.

Featured image adapted from TikTok and The Smart Local Malaysia.