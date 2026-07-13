Customer in Thailand offers delivery rider S$23 for sexual favour, victim files police report

Customer offers S$23 to delivery rider for sexual act

A 24-year-old food delivery rider in Thailand filed a police complaint after a customer allegedly offered him 600 baht (S$23.28) in exchange for oral sex.

Customer allegedly made suggestive and inappropriate remarks

Last Saturday (11 July), Mr Nattapong (name transliterated from Thai) said he received a delivery order from a customer.

While on his way to deliver the item, he received a call from the customer, who immediately began making heavily suggestive and inappropriate remarks, according to Workpoint News.

Feeling unsafe, Mr Nattapong recorded the conversation on his phone as evidence.

He also contacted the Kamphaeng Phet, Report Anything Here Facebook page for advice before heading to the Mueang Kamphaeng Phet Police Station to file a report.

Appealed to customers to respect delivery riders

Mr Nattapong said it was the first time he had encountered such harassment.

He expressed a desire for customers to respect food delivery riders and not assume that money can be exchanged for sexual gratification.

He also intends to pursue legal action to set an example.

Police said such cases not uncommon

Staff Sergeant Prajakkrit Saitip (name transliterated from Thai), who is also the founder of the Facebook page, said he frequently receives complaints from delivery riders in Kamphaeng Phet about similar harassment.

However, many past cases lacked sufficient evidence for legal action.

He commended Mr Nattapong for remaining composed and gathering clear evidence.

Coordinating with delivery app platform to take action against customer

Primarily, he is coordinating with the relevant food delivery application platform to submit the information and the audio clip evidence.

This is to facilitate strict disciplinary action, specifically the permanent suspension of the account and banning the phone number of the harassing customer.

Also read: Delivery rider in Thailand narrowly avoids rocket strikes, continues his dispatch calmly



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from North Now on Facebook and MGR Online.