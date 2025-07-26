Delivery rider in Thailand narrowly avoids rocket strikes, continues his dispatch calmly

The rider earned respect online for his determination.

By - 26 Jul 2025, 3:54 pm

Delivery rider in Thailand continues his work nonchalantly despite rocket strikes

As conflict breaks out between Thailand and Cambodia, most people living and working along the border are understandably afraid.

On Friday (25 July), however, a short video showing a delivery rider going about his dispatch calmly, despite narrowly avoiding rocket strikes, went viral.

Delivery rider emerges from area where missle struck

As the ground shook from the impact of the rocket strikes, two dogs were seen fleeing from the property where the CCTV was installed.

Smoke also began engulfing the area where the missile had struck.

Unexpectedly, a delivery rider emerged from the smoke and stopped in front of the property.

Source: Ek Samerde on Facebook

He then spends several seconds speaking on the phone before leaving the spot.

Delivery man stopped to call customer

The incident reportedly occurred in Surin Province’s Sangkla District at around 10.11am on Thursday (24 July).

The original poster (OP) told MS News that the rider had stopped his vehicle in front of his workplace to speak to a customer who lived elsewhere.

As for his evacuation precautions, the OP said he would seek temporary shelter elsewhere during the day but would return home to sleep.

Netizens joke about his work dedication & express concerns

The post has gone viral quickly, with many people joking about the rider’s determination to carry out his job. However, some were also concerned about his safety.

One commenter praised the rider with a message of respect.

Translation: Respect LOL
Source: Facebook

Another joked about how the parcel must be so important that it must be delivered at all costs.

Translation: Regardless of whether it’s hail or rockets falling from the sky, the parcel must be delivered
Source: Facebook

However, others expressed concerns over his safety as he continued working during the border clash.

Translation: Please be careful.
Source: Facebook

Featured image adapted from Ek Samerde on Facebook.

