‘I can do anything for you’: Thai food delivery rider does customer’s laundry for S$7

Food delivery rider in Thailand earns S$7 for doing customer’s laundry

While it’s uncommon for a food delivery rider to take on laundry duties, one Thai food rider embraced the task with an impressive sense of service.

On Monday (2 Sept), a Thai food delivery rider with the TikTok handle @tt.lalam shared a video of himself doing the laundry for a customer in exchange for 200 baht (S$7).

The post was captioned: “The customer offered me the job, and I took it.”

Delivery rider turned launderer

The OP starts the video by displaying two 100-baht bills, saying his customer had paid him to take care of their laundry.

“Let’s see how it goes,” he says, before walking the viewers through how he handled the laundry.

He subsequently shows what seemed to be a bottle of water and a bottle of detergent inside a plastic bag, as well as a basket of clothes, which he packs in the delivery box mounted on his motorcycle.

After arriving at a laundromat, he then removes the laundry basket from his motorbike and loads the clothes into one of the washing machines.

The clip continues with the rider collecting packets of fabric softener, pouring one into the washing machine, and exchanging bills for coins at the bill-to-coin changer.

“I can do anything for you,” he says playfully before ending his video.

In response to queries from MS News, the OP shared that the customer was a regular, which explains why he unhesitatingly accepted the job.

Netizens compliment rider for accepting laundry job

Many netizens were surprised by the rider’s decision. Many complimented him for being hard-working, as he accepted a task outside the scope of his food delivery job.

One TikTok user commented that he could become rich if he willingly took any jobs offered to him.

Another netizen praised him for taking the job, saying it was a generous act.

One woman asked where he was based because she wanted to hire him to do her laundry as well.

Overall, netizens were amused and entertained by the rider’s gung ho attitude towards the demands of his work.

