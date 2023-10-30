Thai GrabFood Rider Flies To S’pore For Chicken Rice Order, Grab S’pore Says Video Is Fictional

Thai GrabFood Rider Seemingly Flies To Singapore For Chicken Rice Order

UPDATE (6.47pm): Grab Singapore clarified that the video is fictional and the person starring as a delivery rider is not registered with Grab. The article has been updated with the company’s full statement below.

–

A Thai GrabFood rider recently flew all the way to Singapore, just to pick up a chicken rice order for a customer back home.

This shocked other passengers on the flight, one of them taking to TikTok to share the curious incident.

Other TikTok users who came across the passengers video expressed shock at the cross-border food order.

There were also some who commented that anything is possible as long as one has the money for it.

Thai GrabFood rider hired to purchase chicken rice all the way from Singapore

According to 8world, TikTok user Thita was catching a flight to Singapore from Don Mueang International Airport in Bangkok on 12 Oct when she saw the GrabFood rider.

Surprised to see a rider carrying the signature thermal food bag on a flight, Thita approached to learn more about what was going on.

Turns out, the rider was on his way to the Lion City to pick up an order of chicken rice from Singapore for a customer back home.

Thita questioned if it was really necessary for him to travel that far to get food.

In response, the rider confirmed that someone has indeed hired him to buy the dish from Singapore.

Thita then joked that she might try to to order bubble tea from Taiwan next time.

TikTok users shocked by cross-border order, some say it’s possible with money

Following her upload, many TikTok users expressed shock towards this incredulous food order.

One commenter questioned in English whether this was true, to which Thita simply said it was.

Another user noted in Thai that since Singapore is famous for its chicken rice, then one would need to get it from Singapore for an authentic taste.

There was also a commenter who said that this was not surprising. They explained that anything is possible as long as one has the money to pay for it.

The commenter even likened this case to hiring someone to queue for concert tickets on their behalf.

So, in this case, this commenter says the rider would be able to get the job done as long as the customer pays for the tickets and necessary accommodations.

However, it is worth noting that it is currently unclear who paid for the rider’s air tickets.

Grab Singapore says video is fictional

In response to the video, a Grab spokesperson told MS News:

We understand that the fictional video was created by a member of the public independently. We do not offer such a service, and the person starring as a delivery partner in the video is not registered with Grab.

The only “cross-border” delivery service we have currently is 100+ Cities Delivery (BETA), which allows users to send vouchers, gifts and food to loved ones in over 100 Southeast Asian cities.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from TikTok.