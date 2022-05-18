Cyclist Collides With 2 Cars At Kovan Traffic Junction, Conveyed To TTSH

Cyclist Sent To Hospital After Accident In Kovan

Navigating a busy road requires utmost caution. A single moment of recklessness could lead to severe collisions, sometimes with more than one vehicle, as traffic is busy.

The same occurred for a cyclist who found himself involved in a collision with two cars.

The incident occurred at the junction of Hougang Ave 3 and Tampines Road in the Kovan area.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) soon arrived on the scene and took the cyclist to the hospital. He was reportedly conscious at the time.

Collision between cyclist & two cars in Kovan

A video of the incident was posted to Facebook group monitoring traffic accidents, Traffics accident.SG, on 15 May.

A 67-year-old cyclist and two cars crashed into each other at the junction between Hougang Ave 3 and Tampines Road.

As a result of the collision, traffic was halted in the area. Surrounding pedestrians and motorists also approached the scene to aid the cyclist with his injuries.

Paramedics soon arrived and transported the rider to the hospital, who was still conscious at the time.

According to a comment under the post, the cyclist is allegedly undergoing surgery due to his injuries.

Cause of collision unclear

SCDF told MS News that they were alerted to the incident at about 12.40pm. They later conveyed one person to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

As of yet, the exact cause of the collision is still unclear. However, accidents on busy roads are relatively frequent between cyclists and their fellow motorists.

It is thus vital to travel with care on roads such as junctions that are populated with traffic. Not doing so can result in similar accidents like the one seen with this cyclist.

We wish the cyclist a speedy recovery

Accidents involving the elder members of our community seem even more severe, with the level of potential harm caused to injured parties.

We thus wish this cyclist a speedy recovery, and commend the surrounding motorists and pedestrians for assisting him with his injuries.

Moving forward, we urge all motorists to drive carefully in areas busy with traffic. Otherwise, the consequences may be severe.

Featured image adapted from Traffics accident.SG on Facebook.