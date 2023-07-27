Cyclist Allegedly Breaks Into Fujiwara Tofu Shop In Geylang & Steals RC Car, Police Report Made

Fujiwara Tofu Shop Owner Makes Police Report After Cyclist Steals RC Car

Fujiwara Tofu Shop in Geylang has put up a post, with footage showing a cyclist breaking into the shop in the wee hours of the morning, making away with a remote-controlled car.

The owners are now looking for information on the person’s identity.

They’ve made a police report.

Cyclist climbs over fence of Fujiwara Tofu Shop & allegedly steals RC car

According to a Facebook post on 26 July, CCTV footage shows a male cyclist stopping outside the Fujiwara Tofu shop.

The time on the footage shows 4.50am on Wednesday (26 July).

The cyclist gets out of his bike, climbs over the gate and jumps into the shop premises.

The cyclist does not appear to hesitate while entering the premises, perhaps indicating that this is pre-meditated.

While he is initially seen without a mask, he is donning one by the time he climbs over the fence.

After he enters the shop, he appears to retrieve a large yellow remote-controlled car and walks out with it in tow.

He then climbs back over the fence with the yellow RC car.

The entire video lasts just a little over a minute.

Contact owners if you have information

According to Mr Tan, he has made a police report.

He also appeals to the public to contact the shop at 96367799 if anyone has information about the suspect.

They are currently looking for his whereabouts.

Popular hangout spot for car fans

The shop, which opened in February 2023, pays homage to the long-running manga and anime Initial D.

The store resembles the eponymous tofu shop that the main character Takumi stays and works in.

Many in the street car community congregate at the late-night spot to grab a bite or talk to friends.

On many days, you can see lines of cars parked outside.

Check out the interior of Fujiwara Tofu Shop here.

For more information, you can visit their social media pages on Instagram and Facebook.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.