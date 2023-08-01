Cyclist Knocked Down By Van In Kallang After Crossing At Red Light, Manages To Get Up

Van Collides With Cyclist In Kallang After Latter Crosses At Red Light

When navigating our local streets, it’s vital to pay attention to our surroundings, including traffic lights.

Otherwise, we might find ourselves in a collision that could have been easily avoidable.

Recently, a cyclist crossed the road while the traffic light was red in Kallang. A van subsequently knocked him down.

Fortunately, any injuries sustained did not seem too serious, as he got up right after.

Van collides with cyclist in Kallang

Posting on Facebook, SGRV FRONT MAN wrote that the incident occurred along Kallang Road on 31 July, at 7.30am.

The video started by showing both the main traffic light as well as the one for pedestrians having visibly turned red.

Despite this, a cyclist approached the crossing at a rather quick pace, seemingly determined to make his way across.

Just as he approached the junction, a van collided into him, knocking him off his bicycle.

Fortunately, the cyclist was able to stand up immediately after, hopefully, an indication that he was alright, and if he had sustained any injuries, that they were probably minor.

The van driver also disembarked, presumably to check on him.

In the caption to the post, SGRV FRONT MAN noted that the cyclist had been travelling without a helmet.

Cyclist called out for reckless behaviour

The video has since gone viral on Facebook, with many slamming the cyclist for crossing the road recklessly.

One user called him lucky, implying that the outcome of the incident could have been more serious.

He also noted that the cyclist had not slowed down when approaching the road, claiming that it had become a “worrying” norm among riders in Singapore.

Some said that the cyclist was clearly the one at fault for failing to notice the red light.

Despite this, the driver could potentially land in hot water if he chose to pursue an investigation.

Yet another netizen noted that the collision could have been far more severe if the vehicle that crashed into the cyclist was of a bigger size.

Always be cautious on the road

In this case, the collision was fortunately minor, with the cyclist being able to get up immediately afterwards.

However, the consequences could have been drastically different had the impact been harsher.

According to the Land Transport Authority (LTA), cyclists are not required to wear helmets if they’re merely crossing the road to get from one public path to another.

Nevertheless. they still encourage cyclists to wear one for their own safety.

Hopefully, this incident will serve as a reminder to all road users to exercise more caution.

Featured image adapted from SGRV FRONT MAN on Facebook.