‘Thanks For Starving My Family’: Domino’s Pizza Customers Wait Hours For Deliveries On National Day

Customers Wait Hours For Domino’s Pizza Orders On National Day

What was supposed to be a day of celebration for Singaporeans became one of disaster instead when many Domino’s Pizza customers were left hungry on National Day (9 Aug) after their meals never arrived.

This is even though the website showed customers that the deliveries were completed at 11pm.

Customers went to Domino’s Pizza’s Facebook page to share their woes, commenting on a post made on 9 Aug.

One who spoke to MS News said they were unable to cancel their order on either the website or hotline.

They received a code for a free regular pizza the next day, but no refund offers were forthcoming, they claimed.

Hours-long wait for Domino’s Pizza, but food wasn’t delivered

A customer, who requested to be known only as Amy, told MS News that she made her order on the Domino’s Pizza website at 6.54pm, hoping to enjoy the meal an hour later while watching the National Day Parade.

However, the order never arrived even after hours of waiting.

“At 10pm, the website said the pizza was in the oven. At 11pm, it said the pizza was delivered,” she said. “But no pizza came at all.”

After three hours of waiting, she decided to order a smaller meal in case the pizza did arrive, but it never did.

She and her family went to bed hungry as a result.

Some resorted to cooking instant noodles

Several other people also had to find alternative arrangements after their orders never arrived.

The issue did not appear limited to just one outlet, with orders from all over the island seemingly running into issues.

One commenter posted the instant noodles they had to cook in reply to a Domino’s Pizza Facebook post.

“Enjoying my pizza tonight. Three hours late now,” the person commented, attaching an image of instant noodles boiling in a pot.

Other comments mention waiting more than three hours, only for the pizza to never arrive.

Entire families, it seems, ended up starving.

Customer called hotline 35 times but couldn’t get through

The phone hotline also appeared to be constantly engaged.

MS News understands that one affected customer called the phone service 35 times to cancel their order but was unable to speak to anyone.

Attempts to contact Domino’s Pizza through email and social media were also to no avail, with no replies as of 9 Aug.

In reply to certain posts, Domino’s Pizza Singapore apologised for the inconvenience caused and asked them to send their ordering phone number and registered email address.

“I don’t recall having this issue on National Day two years ago,” one MS News reader, Julia Lee, told us.

Offer of free pizza but no refunds

At 10.49am on Thursday (10 Aug), Amy said they received a text with a code for a free regular pizza.

But other than that, they did not appear to receive any other form of service recovery, including a refund for the pizza order that never arrived.

“How can they still say it was a late delivery when the order never arrived? What an insult,” she said.

MS News has reached out to Domino’s Pizza Singapore for comment.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image courtesy of Zoey Tan on Facebook and Domino’s Pizza.