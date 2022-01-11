Don Don Donki Jewel Outlet Slated To Open In Q1 2023

Japan has long reigned as one of the most popular travel destinations for Singaporeans.

But with Covid-19 restrictions in place, heading there isn’t as easy as jumping on a plane anymore.

Aiming to bring Japan ‘closer’ to Singaporeans, Don Don Donki will be opening one of their largest outlets at Jewel Changi Airport in Q1 of 2023.

Image courtesy of Don Don Donki

Besides Japanese products and groceries, the store will also have a dedicated sake section with drinks from different regions of Japan.

Don Don Donki outlet at Jewel will span 18,000 sqft

As if Easties aren’t already blessed with the recent Don Don Donki outlet openings, the Japanese company will soon be opening a new store at Jewel Changi Airport.

Slated to open in Q1 2023, the outlet will be one of their largest in Singapore, spanning 18,000 sq ft (1,672 sq m).

Patrons will be able to shop for their favourite Japanese lifestyle products at the Basement 1 outlet after dining at popular eateries like Shake Shack and A&W.

Paying homage to the location, the store will feature an aviation and travel theme.

If these illustrations from Don Don Donki are anything to go by, the cashier area will resemble the airline check-in area that we’ve grown to miss.

Image courtesy of Don Don Donki

The service staff will also don what appears to be attire resembling airline crew uniform.

Exclusive sake section & open-concept kitchen

As with other Don Don Donki outlets, the Jewel store will feature a wide range of Japanese products like:

Alcohol

Cosmetics

Household products

Fresh produce

Ready-to-eat meals

While enjoying their ready-to-eat bentos, customers can observe chefs prepping meals at an open-concept kitchen in the store. Think Ding Tai Fung, but with sushi instead of xiao long bao.

Additionally, the store will have a dedicated sake section with flavours from all over Japan.

Bringing Japan to us amid the pandemic

While our Japan trips may have to take a backseat for now, it appears that Don Don Donki will be bringing Japan – or at least its offerings – directly to us.

If you’re a frequent visitor of Jewel Changi Airport, this will likely be a welcome addition to the list of must-visit ‘checkpoints’ at the mall.

Featured image by MS News and adapted from Don Don Donki for illustration purposes.