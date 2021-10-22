Don Don Donki Tampines 1 Opening Sees Snaking Queue From 2nd To 1st Floor

22 Oct is a day of celebration for residents of Tampines, not only because it’s a Friday, but also because it’s the opening day of the Don Don Donki outlet at Tampines 1.

But those planning on checking out the new store might want to hold off their plans, especially if they want to avoid crowds.

On Friday (22 Oct) morning, Tampines 1 saw a snaking queue that stretched across 2 levels of the mall, comprising customers eager to visit the store.

Source

Long queue at Tampines 1 as Don Don Donki outlet officially opens

After a 3-month wait, Don Don Donki finally opened its latest outlet at Tampines 1 on 22 Oct.

Source

As with every new Don Don Donki outlet opening, there was hype and anticipation surrounding the occasion.

At about 10am, pictures of a long queue that stretched from the 2nd to 1st floor of the mall were shared on Facebook, courtesy of I Love Tampines.

2nd level of Tampines 1

Source

Though the mall’s relatively small layout could’ve contributed to the length, there were easily 50 people in the queue.

1st level of Tampines 1

Source

According to this netizen, the queue continued stretching to the ground floor even though 2 hours had passed since the store opened its doors.

Comment posted at 11.53am on 22 Oct

Source

Customers in the queue reportedly had to wait 30-45 minutes before they could enter the store.

Free plushies for members

If the queue isn’t enough to stop you from visiting the outlet, there are some exciting opening promos to look forward to.

Source

From 22-24 Oct, Don Don Donki members can get a free plushie if they collect 3 stamps from purchasing these items:

Frenched lamb cutlets (300g) – $15/pack

Sashimi moriawase 9 kinds – $25.90

Kirin bottled tea – any 2 for $4.50

Membership is free, but each account is only allowed to redeem 1 plushie.

Don Don Donki members can also bring home a limited-edition cooler bag if they spend $80 using UOB credit or debit cards.

Here are the deets if you plan to head down:



Don Don Donki Tampines 1

Address: 10 Tampines Central 1 #02-25-30 Tampines 1, Singapore 529536

Opening hours: 9am-11pm daily

Nearest MRT: Tampines Station

Check out this article for a sneak peek of the supermarket.

Hope customers observe safety measures

Given how popular Don Don Donki is, the long queue really shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise to Singaporeans.

While understandably excited, we hope customers will adhere to safe distancing measures while queuing and shopping at the store.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from I Love Tampines on Facebook.