Don Don Donki Opening At Tampines 1 Level 2

Tampines residents have something new to look forward to, as shoppers have spotted familiar black and yellow boards at Tampines 1 shopping mall.

On Wednesday (21 Jul), Tampines 1 shared the good news that a new Don Don Donki outlet will soon open at the shopping mall.

Source

This will be Don Don Donki’s 11th outlet in Singapore and its 2nd outlet in the East.

Don Don Donki to open soon at Tampines 1

More exciting things are coming to the East, and soon, Easties will have 2 Don Don Donki outlets to visit.

Recently, a shopper spotted the Don Don Donki mascot Donpen at level 2 of Tampines 1.

Accompanying the mascot is a sign that read, “Konnichiwa Tampines 1”, inviting shoppers in the area to hang out soon.

According to a Facebook post on I Love Tampines, the outlet will be opening soon, and it will take up units #02-28, 29, and 30, beside the Watsons store.

It will take over the units previously occupied by Uniqlo and Browhaus.

Unfortunately, the store’s opening date has not been revealed, but it is said to open “soon”.

2nd outlet in the East

This exciting development comes less than a year after the Don Don Donki outlet at Changi Airport closed, leaving residents hoping for a full-fledged Japanese supermarket to open at Tampines.

Now, it looks like their wish is finally coming true. The Tampines 1 outlet will be the 2nd one in the East.

It follows after an outlet opened at Downtown East back in Dec 2020.

Look out for more updates soon

Easties will certainly welcome this new Don Don Donki outlet to the area.

For one, Tampines residents will appreciate that they no longer need to travel to Downtown East to satisfy their Japanese food cravings.

While not much is known of the new outlet opening at Tampines 1 yet, do look out for more updates soon!

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image by MS News.