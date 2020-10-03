Douyin Influencer Lamu Burned To Death By Ex-Husband

Lamu (拉姆) was a famous Chinese Douyin influencer who regularly posts video snippets of her rural life in Sichuan province.

Source

However on 14 Sep as she was live-streaming, her ex-husband barged into her house and set her on fire, leaving her with severe burns.

After battling her injuries for 2 weeks, the 30-year-old passed away. Her ex-husband is now under investigations for intentional homicide.

Source

Douyin influencer Lamu suffered burns to 90% of body

According to The Mirror, Lamu’s ex-husband Tang broke into her house with a knife and petrol as she was attempting to live-stream.

Tang then reportedly doused his ex-wife on petrol and lit her up in front of her family members.

The Chongqing Morning Post reported that her screen turned black shortly after she started streaming. Viewers could also hear screams as they tuned in to the stream.

The Douyin star allegedly suffered burns to 90% of her body as a result of the attack.

Source

Despite attempts to save her life, Lanu eventually succumbed to her injuries on 30 Sep.

Ex-husband was reportedly seeking revenge for divorce

Though investigations are still ongoing, some reports stated that Tang was seeking revenge on Lanu after she filed for divorce over domestic violence.

Source

According to BBC, Lamu first split with Tang back in May, with each of them taking custody of one child.

However, Tang soon reportedly threatened to kill one of their children if Lamu did not re-marry him.

The Douyin star gave in to the request but ended up fleeing from him again, reports BBC.

Unable to locate Lamu, Tang resorted to beating the influencer’s sister in an attempt to learn about his wife’s whereabouts.

Lamu later divorced Tang again. This time, the latter gained custody of both kids.

Tang is currently under police custody for homicide charges. Investigations are ongoing.

Source

Incident sparked outrage among Chinese netizens

The tragic accident sparked outrage and grief among many Chinese social media users. Some of the hashtags used by these users, however, have reportedly been censored.

Earlier this June, a woman reportedly jumped out a window after she was brutally beaten by her husband.

Despite the physical abuse, the court refused to grant her a divorce, reports Channel NewsAsia.

The court later relented after thousands of Chinses netizens came to the woman’s support.

May she rest in peace

Our condolences go out to the family, friends, and fans of the late Douyin star. May she rest in peace.

We hope justice will eventually be served to the perpetrator. After all, no one deserved to be burned alive regardless of any circumstances.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from 001ce.com and Douyin.