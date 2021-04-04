Driver Blocks King Albert Park Carpark Entrance, Causing Congestion

For most drivers, being stuck at a carpark gantry while a line of cars form behind them is a nightmare.

One particular driver, however, seem unfazed by this terror-inducing scenario when he trying to enter King Albert Park (KAP).

He was apparently denied access to the carpark at KAP Residences, and he didn’t move to make way for others.

He ended up blocking the carpark entrance, causing a congestion behind him.

A dispute soon ensued between him and a few others at the carpark.

Driver blocked carpark entrance of King Albert Park Residences

On Saturday (3 Mar) at around 11am, a driver was denied entry to the carpark of KAP Residences by the management.

However, instead of moving away, he had blocked the entrance with his car, insisting he was allowed to park there.

This apparently caused over 20 cars to be stuck behind him. The queue even reportedly stretched to the main road.

In a video shared by Facebook group SG Road Vigilante, a man approached the driver, frustrated.

He informed the driver that the police and management had been alerted. The man then accused him of being “immature, childish, and irresponsible”.

The driver refuted that he has been using the carpark of KAP Residences for the past year whenever the carpark at KAP Mall was full.

Insisted he was allowed to park there

At the 1-minute mark of the video, someone from KAP Residences management was also present when the driver alleged that KAP management had told him he was allowed to park there previously.

However, when asked, he could not name the person.

When the driver identified himself as a tenant and not a resident, the management staff stressed that only residents were allowed to park there.

Trying to reason with the driver, the man then told him there were vacant lots at the carpark of KAP Mall now, urging him to go there so the matter will be resolved.

The driver then replied if there were no lots there, he would do this all over again, before rolling up his windows, finally moving off.

Driver only left when police were called

King Albert Park (KAP) is a residential and commercial mixed development with a 3-storey mall and 2-storey basement carpark.

The dispute arose as the driver is believed to be a season parking holder for KAP Mall basement carpark.

However, he insisted that he was allowed to park at the residential side whenever the mall side was full.

According to SG Road Vigilante in the accompanying caption, the driver only left when the police were called. You can watch the video here in full.

MS News has reached out to the management of KAP for a statement, and will update the article once they get back.

Hope parking rules for residents & tenants can be clarified

No doubt, the driver could have been more considerate in his actions by trying to give way for others to pass while waiting for access.

But seeing as he was pretty adamant in the laxed parking rules for tenants and residents, perhaps there could have been a genuine misunderstanding.

We hope that he could settle the issue amicably with management staff from the commercial and residential office.

Hopefully, from now on, clearer and more concrete rules will be made known to both tenants and residents so this wouldn’t happen again.

