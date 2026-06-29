RWS’s All Hail the King Durian Fest returns in July with unlimited Mao Shan Wang & Black Thorn durians

RWS bringing back unlimited Mao Shan Wang durian buffet this July, tickets cost S$238

Durian lovers can indulge in unlimited premium durians once again as Resorts World Sentosa’s (RWS) All Hail the King Durian Fest returns this July.

Held over six evenings at Adventure Cove Waterpark, the event will feature an all-you-can-eat spread of premium durians, local favourites, tropical fruits, and live entertainment.

Unlimited premium durians over two weekends

All Hail the King Durian Fest will take place across two weekends, from 3 to 5 July and 10 to 12 July.

The festival will be held at The Bay Restaurant within Adventure Cove Waterpark, which will be transformed into a tropical fruit-themed venue for the event.

Each dining session lasts 75 minutes.

Sessions from 3 to 5 July will run from 4.30pm to 5.45pm. Those from 10 to 12 July will take place from 6.15pm to 7.30pm.

Guests can enjoy unlimited servings of premium durian varieties, including Mao Shan Wang, Black Thorn, Red Prawn (Ang Kar), Butter, and D24.

Local favourites, tropical fruits and live entertainment

Besides durians, the buffet will feature a selection of local favourites and gourmet dishes.

Guests can also enjoy tropical fruits such as coconuts, mangosteens, rambutans, longans, and jambu, alongside chilled beverages.

Adding to the festive atmosphere are live performances hosted by local celebrities Ben Yeo and Colin Chee.

Limited slots available, at S$238 per person

Tickets are priced at S$238 per person and are on sale until 11 July, subject to availability.

RWS has advised guests to book early and arrive on time for their selected session, as seats are limited.

Entry to the event will be via the Equarius Hotel lobby. Complimentary shuttle services are available from the Hotel Michael Rotunda.

Guests should note that admission to Adventure Cove Waterpark during its regular operating hours is not included and requires a separate ticket.

According to RWS, the selection of durians and other food items may vary depending on seasonal availability.

Also Read: Giant inflatable playground by Flower Market creator has S’pore-exclusive Juju plushies till 18 July

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image courtesy of MSL Singapore.