Giant inflatable playground by Flower Market creator has S’pore-exclusive Juju plushies till 18 July

World’s first Juju World inflatable experience opens in Singapore, with exclusive plushies only available here

After sending Singapore into a frenzy with her viral plush bloom-filled Flower Market, Australian artist Cj Hendry is back with a new larger-than-life experience.

Making its global debut at IMBA Theatre in Gardens by the Bay from 20 June to 18 July 2026, Juju World is an immersive inflatable playground built around Hendry’s adorable collectable character, Juju.

Singapore is also the only place in the world where visitors can experience the attraction in a striking all-yellow colourway, with limited plushies created specially for the local run.

Giant slides and ball pits await inside Juju World

Known for her hyperrealistic artworks and playful installations, Hendry has built a cult following by transforming everyday objects into immersive art experiences.

Her latest creation takes Juju from eye-catching bag charm to giant inflatable form, filling the space with oversized versions of the cuddly rabbit, easily recognised by its floppy ears and flower-covered eye.

The character has become a favourite among collectors worldwide (even pop star Selena Gomez is a fan).

Visitors can explore a sunshiny landscape of oversized inflatable Jujus lounging around, a giant slide, and a sprawling sea of yellow Juju-shaped balls to wade through, play in, and of course, photograph.

Singapore-exclusive Juju collectables

While Juju World is already worth a visit for its cheery photo ops and relaxing ball pit, visitors here are getting something even more special.

Firstly, this marks the first and only time the experience will appear in yellow anywhere in the world.

The vibrant colourway was created specifically for the Singapore edition, turning the entire installation into a bold visual spectacle unlike any other version that may appear in future.

Secondly, collectors have a unique opportunity to snag limited-edition merchandise.

Large-sized Juju plushies (S$99) have been created exclusively for the Singapore run and will not be available anywhere else once the experience ends.

Smaller leopard print Juju bag charms (S$39) in several colours will also be available only in Singapore.

Presented in blind box-style packaging housed in cheerful yellow tins and displayed across matching shelves, the Juju “supermarket” is almost as fun and Instagram-worthy as the ball pits themselves.

For ardent devotees who still cannot get enough, there will be other Juju World merchandise to shop, including tote bags, balloons, socks, keychains, T-shirts, and more.

Step inside Juju World from now till 18 July

Tickets are priced at S$15 for individuals aged 13 and above, and S$10 for children aged three to 12. Children under three enjoy complimentary admission.

Visitors should note that this is a sock-foot experience, meaning footwear is not permitted inside the installation. Clean socks are required and can be purchased on-site if needed.

As admission is limited to timed sessions, guests are encouraged to secure tickets online in advance to avoid disappointment.

Here are the details you need to know at a glance:

Juju World

Address: IMBA Theatre, Gardens by the Bay, 18 Marina Gardens Drive, #01-24, Singapore 018953

Date: 20 June to 18 July 2026

Opening hours: 10am to 7pm (Mondays to Thursdays), 10am to 8pm (Fridays to Sundays and public holidays)

Nearest MRT station: Bayfront

For more information, visit the official website.

Also read: Crowds seen buying plush flowers in bulk at Cj Hendry’s Flower Market, blooms later listed on Carousell

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Featured image by MS News.