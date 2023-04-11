FairPrice Warns Of ‘Birthday Giveaway’ Scam, Says Pages Aren’t Run By Them

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

FairPrice Says ‘Birthday Giveaway’ Posts Are A Scam

Today, scams have become ever-prevalent and pose a threat to anyone who accesses the internet.

Although many have gotten used to scammers pretending to be friends or banks, this new scam may catch most off guard — scammers are now disguising themselves as supermarket chains on social media.

Scammers posing as NTUC FairPrice have surfaced on Facebook, attempting to trick netizens through fake birthday giveaways.

The supermarket chain has since clarified through a Facebook post that the giveaways are scams that are neither run nor endorsed by them.

Fake FairPrice account hosts ‘birthday giveaway’

Multiple Facebook pages going by ‘NTUC FairPrice Fans’ and other permutations of the name have recently put up birthday giveaway posts.

The giveaway promises 500 participants a chance to win “special gift bags” from the supermarket chain.

Those vying for the prize simply had to leave a comment on the post and register via a link provided.

The simple instructions seemingly attracted many unwitting netizens, as the post garnered over 1,300 comments in just a day.

Additionally, the fake account even replied to multiple comments, prompting them to share the post.

This was likely done in hopes to reach and trick more people.

The account also responded to several users who presumably met the requirements of the giveaway with the same registration link.

This time, they claimed the gift bag was worth S$500 and that winners would also receive a gift card.

Thankfully, some snooping reveals that the link is no longer valid, so no one else can fall victim to the scam.

NTUC FairPrice warns against scam

Following the fake giveaway post making rounds on Facebook, NTUC FairPrice clarified through their official account that the giveaway was neither run nor endorsed by them.

They advised netizens to verify all information they receive online before sharing their personal information.

The supermarket chain also emphasised that promotions are only advertised on its official website and official social media pages.

Stay vigilant and cautious on social media

Although freebies always sound attractive, it is important to remember that there’s no such thing as a free lunch.

If something sounds too good to be true, make sure to do necessary checks for legitimacy via official pages and channels.

Do also stay vigilant and look out for red flags before volunteering your personal information on the internet.

Nevertheless, we’re glad this particular scam was promptly flagged out before more fell victim to the scam.

Featured image adapted from CapitaLand and NTUC FairPrice on Facebook.