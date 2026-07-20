Family of 15-year-old who died on Maldives school trip sues SJI International, school denies allegations

Family sues SJI International over student’s death on Maldives school trip

The family of Jenna Chan has sued St. Joseph’s Institution International (SJII), alleging negligence after the 15-year-old died during a compulsory school expedition to the Maldives in 2024.

The claim was filed in the General Division of the Singapore High Court on Monday (20 July), which would have been Ms Chan’s 17th birthday.

Parents say lawsuit is a last resort

In a press release sent to MS News, Ms Chan’s parents, Jennifer Liauw and Alan Chan, said they turned to legal action after spending more than 20 months seeking answers about their daughter’s death.

Ms Liauw said the family had repeatedly asked the school to work with them to establish what happened, but claimed that “every door was closed”.

She added that the lawsuit was about accountability and ensuring that “Jenna is the last”.

The incident occurred on 8 Nov 2024 during a whale shark excursion in the South Ari Marine Protected Area.

The expedition was part of SJII’s Outdoor Education programme, which the family’s press release described as compulsory for Grade 9 students and a requirement for promotion to the next academic year.

According to the Statement of Claim, Ms Chan entered the water with another student before the boat’s engine was engaged.

The claim states that she was struck by the vessel’s propeller and later brought back onto the boat with the help of other students.

It adds that she briefly regained consciousness and whispered “help me” before being pronounced dead at a local health centre less than an hour later.

Family alleges school failed to ensure students’ safety

The lawsuit alleges that SJII failed to properly assess the Maldives as a destination despite previous marine tourism fatalities, adequately vet the expedition organiser, ensure that the activity site was safe, and provide sufficient supervision during the excursion.

It also claims that the school repeatedly assured parents that emergency procedures were in place for the trip.

The Statement of Claim argues that, as Ms Chan was a child placed in the school’s custody during a compulsory expedition, SJII owed her a non-delegable duty of care that could not be transferred to a third-party organiser.

The family further alleges that SJII did not share information or investigation findings with Ms Chan’s parents and did not allow them to meet the teachers who accompanied the students on the trip.

Parents call for greater oversight of privately funded schools

Beyond the lawsuit, Ms Chan’s parents are urging the Government to review the oversight of privately funded schools.

According to the family’s press release, the Ministry of Education said in July 2025 that it would not investigate SJII’s management of the incident, noting that the school had autonomy over its operations, policies, and governance as a privately funded school.

Ms Chan’s father said he hoped her death would lead to stronger oversight and reforms to better protect students at such schools.

“Parents would reasonably believe these schools are subject to government oversight,” he said. “They are not. We found that out in the worst way possible. No other family should have to.”

Jenna’s death should not be in vain, and we hope it’s a catalyst for positive change in our educational system.

School denies allegations in the claim

In response to MS News’ queries, SJII confirmed that Ms Chan’s parents had filed a claim against the school in the Singapore High Court.

“The loss of Jenna was a tragedy, and our hearts remain with her family. As a school, we continue to offer them our unwavering support and hold them in our thoughts and prayers every day,” said SJII Chief Executive Officer Dr Michael Johnston.

The school denied the allegations in the claim, which it said had misattributed fault to SJII, and confirmed that it had retained legal counsel to defend the case.

SJII said it had previously informed Ms Chan’s parents that it did not accept that there were valid claims against the school.

It maintained that the incident was caused by the boat captain putting the vessel into reverse after Ms Chan had entered the water.

School says it remains open to meeting Ms Chan’s parents

SJII also said it had informed Ms Chan’s parents that it did not agree with suggestions that it had withheld information from them.

The school said it had taken steps to obtain information from the Maldivian authorities investigating the incident but did not receive any.

“The school has reached out to Jenna’s parents on numerous occasions and remains open to meeting with them when they are ready,” said Dr Johnston.

“We are deeply mindful of their immense loss and strive to be respectful and sensitive in every way possible,” he added.

As the matter is now before the Singapore Courts, the school said it would refrain from commenting further publicly for the time being.

Also read: SJI International student dies during research trip to Maldives, reportedly hit boat propeller

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Featured image adapted from Google Maps and by MS News.