Netizen questions fewer local nurses in S’pore, others believe it’s due to low pay

Netizen asks why there are fewer local nurses in Singapore

On Thursday (23 July), a Singaporean netizen took to Threads to ask “what was happening” to local nurses.

In the post, the original poster (OP) said they had been admitted to the hospital several times over the years.

However, they began to notice that there have been fewer Singaporean nurses and more foreign ones.

Many netizens who commented on the post believe that this is due to the job having low pay despite the heavy workload.

Netizen claims service has gotten worse

Beyond the lack of local nurses, the OP also said the service has seemed to “have gotten worse”.

Responding to comments, they said they do not expect a five-star service, but know “what they are paying for”.

“I was happy to see so many local nurses in the wards back then,” the OP explained. “It’s just that I’m seeing fewer of them these days, which came as a shock to me.”

Others weigh in on the issue

Many netizens who responded in the comments surmised that this could be due to nurses being “overworked and underpaid”.

Some users claimed that while more foreign nurses are coming in, Singaporean nurses have also left for countries such as Australia and Saudi Arabia.

One netizen, who is understood to be a nurse, also commented, “We are still around, in less demanding sectors. There’s plenty of us SG nurses.”

One user also explained that Singaporeans pursuing higher education might be leading them to choose “more glamorous roles” instead of nursing, which requires “long shifts and cleaning up after others”.

“It is similar to how a degree holder is unlikely to want to be a janitor or a waitress,” they wrote.

Also read: ‘We aren’t just helpers’: Nurses in S’pore speak out about lack of respect towards profession

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Featured image adapted from Ngee Ann Academy. For illustration purposes only.