‘We aren’t just helpers’: Nurses in S’pore speak out about lack of respect towards profession

Student asks why nurses are so ‘poorly regarded’ in Singapore

While working in healthcare is a noble profession to many, nurses in Singapore have recently shared that they often feel undervalued and stigmatised.

A nursing student raised this topic on Reddit, asking: “Why are nurses so poorly regarded in society despite how hard they work?”

They shared that when they tell others they are studying nursing in a polytechnic, it often garners “judgy” looks — while the more polite responses include questions like whether nursing was their first choice.

Some believe it’s ‘easy’ to enter nursing

Speaking to MS News, the nursing student, who prefers to remain anonymous, said that she chose to study nursing because she has a passion for helping others.

In her post, she clarified that nursing was her top choice as she prefers hands-on learning, and chose it over enrolling in a Junior College (JC).

However, since becoming a nursing student, she has faced stigma from those around her.

Some even questioned if she did badly in her exams.

She highlighted that the course’s relatively easy prerequisites only “fuel this stigma”.

According to Nanyang Polytechnic’s page, the ‘O’ Level entry requirements for the nursing Diploma range widely — from six to 26 points.

This leaves many with the idea that nursing is for people who do not do well in academics and have nowhere else to go, she pointed out.

Others think nursing is a ‘girls only’ course

Kelvin T, a full-time nurse specialising in kidney care, shared with MS News that the first stigma he experienced came from his own father.

His dad’s reaction, after Kelvin told him that he had applied for a nursing course after secondary school, was far from supportive.

“I got yelled at and was told off, saying it’s a course for girls and ah guas only,” the 27-year-old recalled.

Having been in the industry for nearly five years, Kelvin said he has encountered similar stigma in the workplace as well.

He shared that male patients often ask him why he chose this line of work.

This job, many patients think, mainly involves doing the “dirty job”. Some go as far as to label nursing as “stupid or feminine”.

However, Kelvin opted to be a nurse despite having other options, as he was seeking something fulfilling — a job that he would not dread going to each day.

Nurses not just helpers for doctors, says student

According to the nursing student, nurses are paid “so poorly” on top of the social stigma.

She noted that it is common for people to view nurses merely as “helpers” to doctors — which she believes is one of the reasons why doctors receive an “insane amount of money” compared to nurses.

While she acknowledges that nurses do assist doctors to a certain extent, she strongly emphasised: “Nurses aren’t just helpers — we do so much more.”

“Why does everyone think that all nurses do is wipe sh*t?” she questioned bluntly.

The nursing student went on to highlight the versatility of the nursing profession, adding that with further training, they could even pursue medicine if they chose to.

23-year-old nurse Minli added that many still hold the preconceived notion that nurses are “useless” — believing they only follow the doctors’ instructions.

However, nurses do more than just that.

For example, they occasionally take the opportunity to speak with patients, hoping to help them understand the scope of their role.

View of nurses slowly improving

For Kelvin, better financial incentives and workplace perks are some ways to combat this stigma and improve the well-being of nurses in Singapore.

It could even be something simple, such as reduced public transport fees.

When asked how he copes with the stigma, he said, “Most of the time, we usually ignore it, because we know the stigma comes from dark times with rusted thinking.”

He pointed out, however, that the younger crowd generally tends to have more positive views towards nursing, compared to the older generation.

Public perception of nurses is certainly improving, with the profession gaining more respect as it is not something anyone would do.

“I think we are getting there — to the level of appreciation where we feel contented. It has improved over the years, but there are still certain areas lacking,” Kelvin noted.

Despite the continued lack of recognition and undervaluation, he affirmed the strength it takes to be a nurse:

We are just people who are willing to do what others are afraid of.

‘A materialistic country’: Netizens show support for nursing profession

In response to the nursing student’s post, some Redditors offered reasons behind the stigma.

“It’s a materialistic country,” wrote a commenter. “They’d always judge you by your income, place of residence, and the car you drive.”

However, some will always look at nurses with admiration, they added, saying that they are the “unsung heroes in today’s society”.

Another pointed out that a society like Singapore “pegs admiration and respect accordingly to how much money one earns”.

A Redditor who claims to be a doctor noted that the stigma surrounding nurses is mainly because of their pay.

Having money in Singapore is equivalent to dignity, they added.

“I don’t regard nurses poorly at all,” one commented. “Just surprised that people are willing to take up such a demanding and unappreciated profession.”

