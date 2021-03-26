Foodpanda Has A PS5 Giveaway & Discounts In March 2021

With work from home (WFH) now a norm, delivery platforms like foodpanda have probably become your best friends, providing you with meals and grocery deliveries almost daily.

While promo codes that let you indulge in your fave dishes are blessings enough, foodpanda now has an even bigger gift for you — a PlayStation 5 (PS5) console.

Source

We’re not playing games, because this is a real deal. And scoring a chance at winning the contest is actually pretty easy.

Here’s what you need to know to earn a free PS5 for your home.

Make multiple foodpanda orders to join PS5 contest

Back in the office, you’d usually be browsing foodpanda for meal options on days when you don’t feel like stepping out.

But now that you’re working from home, your nosy siblings might be asking you to get them food too, while mum pesters you to order home essentials that have run out.

Raking up substantial bills can be a good thing on foodpanda, as multiple $20 orders will get you a chance at winning a brand new PS5.

Since more orders means more chances of winning, convince mum to get groceries via foodpanda too, till the contest ends on 31 Mar, so you can be in good stead.

Treat yourself to some mid-day snacks or help dad buy his health supplements to up your order count.

Up to $15 off with March discount codes

Adding all the goodies to cart and checking out regularly may take a toll on your bank account, but no need to worry as foodpanda’s March promo codes will help ease the pain.

Since you’ll be spending at least $20 anyway, you’ll automatically get 25% off your orders, up to a maximum $8 discount upon checkout.

Source

The discount applies across all foodpanda shop orders made between 22 – 31 Mar, so hurry before the promo period ends.

Alternatively, you can use the following codes to enjoy discounts on your grocery or essential items haul via pandamart:

XLCART40: flat $6 off on orders above $40

flat $6 off on orders above $40 XLCART60: flat $8 off on orders above $60

flat $8 off on orders above $60 XLCART80: flat $15 off on orders above $80

No more lugging heavy shopping trolleys to the supermarket when you can help mum buy everything she needs with a few swipes on your phone.

You may check out all the vouchers available here.

Get a free PS5 with your foodpanda orders

With the discount codes on hand and your endless eating and shopping needs, there’s no stopping your bid to win the shiny new PS5.

From now till 31 Mar 2021, the following numbers of $20 orders on foodpanda will earn you a chance at the contest:

Every 2 valid orders on foodpanda shops – 1 chance

Every 3 valid orders on pandamart – 1 chance

Make sure your orders are fulfilled in full, without any cancellations or refunds.

Foodpanda will notify 5 random winners by 11 Apr, and provide instructions on how to claim the prize.

To read more about the contest’s terms and conditions, you may visit foodpanda’s page here.

Treat your fam to greater convenience & a game console

Despite WFH making home a second office, you can still enjoy the company of your loved ones by sharing meals or shopping for necessities online together.

Treating them to food or purchasing essential items for them will not only win their favour, but an exciting gift for you too.

Now you’ll have more ways to bond with your family, and make the WFH experience a more enjoyable one.

This post was brought to you in collaboration with foodpanda.

Featured image by TheSmartLocal and adapted from Kerde Severin on Unsplash.