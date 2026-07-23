Formula 1 Exhibition comes to S’pore with racing sims & reflex tests, design your own virtual helmet

Formula 1 Exhibition opens at Gardens by the Bay

Starting today (23 July), motorheads in Singapore can admire a star-studded line-up of Formula 1 cars and rarely seen racing artefacts spanning the sport’s 76-year history.

Making its Asian debut at Gardens by the Bay, the award-winning Formula 1 Exhibition has previously welcomed more than 1.3 million visitors worldwide, with Singapore becoming its 11th host city.

The exhibition is perfect for those who prefer to soak in the smaller details beyond the fast-paced races.

From extended footage of what some consider the biggest crash in Formula 1 history to experiencing just how challenging it is to race around the Marina Bay Street Circuit, the exhibition is sure to rev up the excitement ahead of the Singapore Grand Prix on 11 Oct.

Experience the human side of Formula 1

Visitors can look forward to seven immersive galleries tracing the past, present, and future of Formula 1, covering the evolution of both the sport’s technology and, of course, its people.

As proven by the success of the Netflix series ‘Drive to Survive’, the sport’s drivers are often just as well-loved as the cars themselves.

While spotting the race suits of your favourite drivers in one of the exhibition’s galleries, you can also revisit legendary rivalries that began long before the show’s debut.

Think James Hunt and Niki Lauda in the 1970s, as well as the more recent rivalry between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen, which reached a dramatic peak in 2021.

One of the exhibition’s major highlights, however, is the aptly titled ‘Survival’ gallery, an ode to one of the scariest accidents to hit Formula 1 in recent memory.

Six years ago, former Haas driver Romain Grosjean survived a horrific crash that saw his car burst into flames.

The fiery crash, which happened during the opening lap of the 2020 Bahrain Grand Prix, ultimately brought his Formula 1 career to an end.

Visitors can see preserved components from the wrecked car, alongside Grosjean’s boots and singed gloves.

Together, they serve as a sobering reminder of the risks that come with being a racing driver.

Fans can see Formula 1 cars and rare racing artefacts up close

Those more interested in the nuts and bolts of racing than the drama will have several iconic cars to gawk at, including the unforgettable Red Bull RB7.

Red Bull Racing fans will remember 2011, when Sebastian Vettel won his second Drivers’ Championship behind the wheel of this car.

He dominated the 19-race season with 11 wins, including a victory in Singapore.

Fun fact: the retired F1 driver is also known as the “Lion of Singapore”, having secured a record five wins at the Marina Bay Street Circuit.

With Vettel and his then-teammate Mark Webber driving the RB7, Red Bull Racing also clinched its second Constructors’ Championship in 2011. Talk about a beast of a machine.

Meanwhile, racing history buffs can look forward to seeing the Williams FW15C, which dominated the 1993 season.

Other cars on display include the Lotus E21, introduced in 2013, the Toyota TF109, and the BAR Honda 005, which was driven by the likes of Jenson Button and Jacques Villeneuve in 2003.

Try your hand at sim racing around the Marina Bay circuit

Those seeking something more interactive can try their hand at one of the exhibition’s 10 racing simulators.

Step into the driver’s seat and attempt to manoeuvre your way around the 19 corners of Singapore’s Marina Bay Street Circuit.

This is probably as close as most of us will get to experiencing the circuit like an actual driver, minus the intense heat that Singapore races are notorious for.

The racing simulator is just one of several interactive experiences visitors can look forward to.

Other activities include designing your own virtual driver’s helmet and putting your reaction skills to the test at the game booths.

The exhibition also concludes with Singapore Drive, a gallery dedicated to Singapore’s contribution to Formula 1.

Here, visitors can learn about aspiring Singaporean racing drivers and their journeys towards potentially becoming the country’s first Formula 1 driver, as well as how the city centre transforms each year to host the night race.

With rare artefacts, more than 25 race suits, 50 helmets, and 100 behind-the-scenes interviews, you can expect to leave feeling like a true Formula 1 insider.

For the full experience, we recommend downloading the F1 Exhibition: Companion app to tune in to the audio accompanying the video screens throughout the space.

Trust us, there is plenty of information you will not want to miss.

Tickets start from S$29 for children and S$49 for adults

Whether you’re an OG fan or a newer motorsport enthusiast, the Formula 1 Exhibition has something for you.

Located within Gardens by the Bay, beside Satay by the Bay, the air-conditioned exhibition space is a short walk from Gardens by the Bay MRT station.

Those keen to learn more about the sport, or simply get into the mood for the Singapore Grand Prix in October, can find the details below:



The Formula 1 Exhibition @ Gardens by the Bay

Address: 18 Marina Gardens Drive, Gardens by the Bay, Singapore 018953

Date: Now till 18 Oct 2026

Time: 11am to 9pm daily (Now till 2 Aug), 11am to 8pm daily (from 3 Aug)

Nearest MRT station: Gardens by the Bay

Tickets are available via Ticketek, with prices starting from S$49 for adults and S$29 for children. Meanwhile, teens aged 13 to 17 can enter for S$40.

Also read: S’pore GP welcomes its first F1 sprint race, announces entertainment lineup for 2026

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Featured image adapted from The Formula 1® Exhibition Singapore.