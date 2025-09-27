Woman found dead in swimming pool of Upper Bukit Timah condo, no foul play suspected

Woman found dead in swimming pool of condo in Upper Bukit Timah,

A woman has been found dead in the swimming pool of a condominium in Upper Bukit Timah.

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it received a call for assistance at about 6.20am on Wednesday (24 Sept).

The location was 45 Hume Avenue — the address of the Symphony Heights condo.

Woman pronounced dead at Upper Bukit Timah condo

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) was alerted to a suspected drowning in the location at 6.15am, according to 8world News.

A 40-year-old woman who was in the water was pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic.

No foul play is suspected, according to preliminary investigations.

Further police investigations are ongoing.

3 cases of suspected drownings in condo pools in 2024

The latest incident comes after three reported cases of suspected drowning in condo pools last year.

In April 2024, a 73-year-old man died after being found unconscious in an onsen spa pool at a condominium in Tampines.

He was fished out from the pool and conveyed to Changi General Hospital (CGH), where he subsequently passed away.

In July 2024, a 74-year-old woman slipped in a River Valley condominium pool and remained submerged for more than 12 minutes before help arrived.

She was pronounced dead shortly after being rushed to the hospital.

In October 2024, a 37-year-old woman was swimming at a pool in a condominium in Siglap when she was seen struggling in the water.

She was retrieved and sent to CGH in an unconscious state. She was later pronounced dead.

Also read: 5-Year-Old Girl Drowns In Bukit Timah Condo Pool After Mum Goes Home To Use Toilet & Prepare Dinner

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps.