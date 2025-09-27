Woman found dead in swimming pool of Upper Bukit Timah condo, no foul play suspected

The 40-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

28 Sep 2025, 1:50 am

Woman found dead in swimming pool of condo in Upper Bukit Timah,

A woman has been found dead in the swimming pool of a condominium in Upper Bukit Timah.

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it received a call for assistance at about 6.20am on Wednesday (24 Sept).

The location was 45 Hume Avenue — the address of the Symphony Heights condo.

Source: Google Maps

Woman pronounced dead at Upper Bukit Timah condo

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) was alerted to a suspected drowning in the location at 6.15am, according to 8world News.

A 40-year-old woman who was in the water was pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic.

Source: Google Maps

No foul play is suspected, according to preliminary investigations.

Further police investigations are ongoing.

3 cases of suspected drownings in condo pools in 2024

The latest incident comes after three reported cases of suspected drowning in condo pools last year.

In April 2024, a 73-year-old man died after being found unconscious in an onsen spa pool at a condominium in Tampines.

He was fished out from the pool and conveyed to Changi General Hospital (CGH), where he subsequently passed away.

In July 2024, a 74-year-old woman slipped in a River Valley condominium pool and remained submerged for more than 12 minutes before help arrived.

She was pronounced dead shortly after being rushed to the hospital.

In October 2024, a 37-year-old woman was swimming at a pool in a condominium in Siglap when she was seen struggling in the water.

She was retrieved and sent to CGH in an unconscious state. She was later pronounced dead.

