73-year-old man dies after alleged drowning in onsen spa pool at Tampines condominium

On Monday (8 April), a 73-year-old man died in an alleged drowning incident at an onsen spa pool at a condominium in Tampines.

Authorities retrieved his body while he was unconscious from the pool and transported him to Changi General Hospital (CGH), where he subsequently passed away.

Preliminary police investigations have revealed that there was no foul play involved.

According to The Straits Times (ST), the incident occurred at an onsen spa pool in Treasure at Tampines, which was completed in 2023 with 2,203 units.

Police said that they received an alert about an incident of suspected drowning at about 10.25am on Monday (8 April) at 25 Tampines Lane.

Upon retrieving a man’s body from a swimming pool in the area, authorities took him to CGH.

He was still unconscious at the time but passed away later in the hospital.

“Preliminary investigations do not suspect foul play,” a police spokesperson said. “Police investigations are ongoing.”

News of incident circulated in Telegram groups

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) confirmed that it received a call for assistance at 10.25am at 25 Tampines Lane.

After arriving at the scene, paramedics transported one person to CGH.

ST also reported that on 8 April, news of the tragedy surfaced and circulated in several Telegram groups.

One user on the messaging platform said the pool had a depth of 0.9m. Authorities closed the pool following the man’s death and drained its water out.

This hasn’t been the only case of suspected drowning in recent months.

In December last year, authorities retrieved the body of a 20-year-old man from the waters at East Coast Park.

