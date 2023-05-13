Woman Fries An Egg Under Scorching Sun In Sabah, Proves How Hot M’sia’s Weather Is

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Woman Fries An Egg Under Sun In Sabah, Takes 2 Hours To Do So

As Singaporeans hide from the searing heat in air-con homes and malls, perhaps we can take some comfort that other Asian countries are also experiencing high temperatures.

One of them is our closest neighbour Malaysia.

A woman in Sabah decided that she might as well put the weather to good use by frying an egg under the Sun.

The successful task was achieved without a stove, showing just how bad the sun in Malaysia can be.

Temperature in Sabah kampung soars to 36°C

In a Facebook post on Friday (12 May), Ms Fatasha Nadia shared the temperature at her location in Kampung Bukau, near the town of Beaufort in Sabah.

At 12.49pm, it was a sweltering 36°C and mostly sunny.

However, the high humidity of 58% and weak wind speed caused the “feels like” temperature to be a faint-inducing 46°C.

Woman fries egg directly under the Sun

The weather might be uncomfortable for the average human, but it might be conducive to culinary efforts.

Thus, Ms Fatasha decided to conduct an experiment by first placing a metal pot in the open, directly under the Sun.

At 1pm, she poured cooking oil into the pot, letting it simmer in the heat.

After 10 minutes, she cracked the contents of a raw egg into the pot.

At 1.20pm, she checked the egg and the egg white had already started to coagulate.

Half an hour after that, both the egg white and yolk had noticeably started to harden into a solid form.

At 2.15pm, the egg white had turned from clear to totally solid white.

By 2.45pm, the egg contents had hardened further, and both the yolk and white appeared close to setting.

At 3.30pm — more than two hours after the egg was cracked — she posted the results of her final check.

It looked like the sunny-side-up egg was seemingly ready to eat.

Experiment proves a hit with netizens

Ms Fatasha’s experiment proved a hit with netizens, who shared her post more than 2,200 times.

One quipped that thanks to the heat, they won’t have to fear running out of electricity as at least they’ll be able to cook.

Another suggested she try to cook maggi mee the next day.

Ms Fatasha responded to netizen by saying it was just an experiment for her kids to find out if it was possible to cook an egg under the Sun.

Since it took two hours to cook the egg, however, this method won’t replace cooking with an actual stove in the kitchen any time soon.

Several areas in M’sia record up to 37°C for at least 3 days

The Sun in Sabah must have indeed been scorching, as a temperature of around 73°C is needed for an egg to be cooked till it sets, according to Science Of Cooking.

Indeed, the Malaysian Meteorological Department issued an alert on Thursday (11 May), warning that a number of areas in Malaysia were at Level 1. This means that they recorded a daily maximum temperature of 35 to 37°C for three consecutive days.

One of these areas was Beaufort in Sabah — where Ms Fatasha’s experiment was conducted.

Back here in Singapore, we’re not having it easy either, with a record temperature of 37°C achieved on Saturday (13 May).

While it’s probably not practical or comfortable to do one’s cooking outside, what we can do is stay hydrated as much as we can till the weather finally cools.

