Bangkok’s Heat Index Soars To 50.2°C, Making It The Hottest Area In Thailand On 6 Apr

Heatwave Makes Bangkok Heat Index Rise To 50.2°C On 6 Apr

The Bang Na district in Bangkok recorded a heat index of 50.2°C, making it the hottest part of Thailand on Thursday (6 Apr).

This comes after Thai authorities issued a health alert as a heatwave hit multiple provinces.

During this period, those in Thailand are advised to drink plenty of water regularly to prevent the risk of heat-related illnesses.

Heat index of Bangkok hits 50.2°C, public advised to stay indoors

The Nation reported that Bang Na district in Bangkok saw a heat index of 50.2°C on 6 Apr.

This made it the hottest area in the country. Laem Chabang in Chonburi was the second-hottest region, which recorded a heat index of 49.4°C.

Third on the list was Phuket, where the mercury hit 47.9°C.

In fact, a choropleth map by the Thai Meteorological Department revealed that several regions of the country saw heat indexes over 41°C.

Orange-coloured regions mean that the heat index is at a dangerous level, while red signifies “very dangerous”.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the heat index is “what the temperature feels like to the human body when relative humidity is combined with the air temperature.”

The Thai Meteorological Department noted that higher heat indexes would result in a higher chance of heat illness.

The department’s guideline for indexes between 41°C and 54°C is that outdoor activities should not exceed 30 minutes. The risk of heat illness is considered “relatively high” at this heat index range.

According to The Nation, the department said such heat index levels could potentially result in heat illnesses, including muscle cramps and heat stroke.

Symptoms of heat strokes include confusion, fatigue, slurred speech, seizures and loss of consciousness.

The department also forecasted that summer storms might develop across North and Central regions this week. This includes Bangkok, which will likely see such storms later in the week.

Hydrate adequately if visiting Thailand in April

The Bangkok Post reported that April is typically the hottest month of the year in Thailand.

If you have plans to head to Thailand this month, make sure to hydrate adequately. Those travelling with children, the elderly and the ill should take extra precautions as these groups are more vulnerable to heat injuries.

Dr Opas Karnkawinpong, permanent secretary for public health, advised people to drink water at regular intervals, even if they do not feel thirsty.

He recommended individuals refrain from spending too much time outdoors.

He also suggested that people avoid tea, coffee, carbonated drinks and alcohol during this period.

